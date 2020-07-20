Hamilton crushes and assaults World Cup leadership

Lewis Hamilton He has already set cruising speed for his seventh F1 crown. The English pilot walked in Hungary from the pole to score his second victory of the year and, with the third place of his teammate Valtteri Bottasassault the leadership of the World Cup. A total weekend for Hamilton, reflected in the

grand slam

: victory, pole, best lap and race leader from start to finish.





Total superiority

With this 8th victory in Hungaroring (86 in total), Lewis Hamilton equals another record from Michael Schumacher: the highest number of wins on the same circuit, 8. The

KAISER

he did it in Magny-Cours (France).









Completed the podium, in the second drawer, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who had starred in the silly move of the day: on the formation lap he crashed his Red Bull against the protections and broke the nose and the suspension triangle. Which did not stop him from being on the grill.





Decisive departure

With the track wet, the start was decisive with Bottas’ failure, who finished third behind Verstappen and gave up the lead.

With the wet track due to the rain that had fallen minutes before and the cars wearing intermediate tires, at the start they all left carefully. Lewis Hamilton He held the first position from pole, but his teammate Bottas He lost his second place by going ahead at the start and sticking a few tenths of a second, which caused him to pass Verstappen, Vettel and Leclerc.

The first position dance It happened soon, when changing the intermediate tires from water to slick (dry). Hamilton remained in command, followed by Verstappen, Magnussen –Which did not change tires–, Stroll, Grosjean and Bottas.

The rain He was showing his leg on the radar of the FIA ​​and the teams. The water was going to get back on track … at first. But it did not appear, not even remotely. And the race did not have an uncertain element, so the domain of Hamilton lacked threat and the test ran through monotony.





Duel for the future

Carlos Sainz earned a point by beating his next teammate Charles Leclerc in the direct duel











He english pilot, which overwhelmed on Saturday with the pole, imposed his higher beat and his privileged position on a path, that of Hungaroring, where it is very expensive to see overtaking. Lewis built a 10 second safety pad at 13 laps on Verstappen, who could only fight with Bottas for second place.

The Dutchman’s second position of Red

Bull Hamilton was already doing well, because that way he could add 10 points more than his Finnish teammate and have more margin to take away the leadership of the World Cup.

In the absence of emotion in the front positions, the best of the race was seen in the fight for the 10th place between Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, a pulse of future teammates that the Madrid rider won for bravery.

In the last two laps, Bottas tried to snatch second place from Verstappen, as he had done in Austria a week ago, but this time the Dutchman saved the the payment from Finnish harassment while Hamilton he secured one more point with the best race lap.





Classification of the race

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1h36m12s473

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), a 8s702

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), a 9s452









4. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), a 57s579

5. Alex Albon (Red Bull), a 78s316

6. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), one lap

7. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), one lap

8. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), one lap

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), one lap

10. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), one lap

11. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), one lap

12. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), one lap

13. Lando Norris (McLaren), one lap

14. Esteban Ocon (Renault), one lap

15. Romain Grosjean (Haas), one lap

16. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), one lap

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), one lap

18. George Russell (Williams), one lap

Dropouts: Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), Nicolas Latifi (Williams)







