Hamilton catapults into the 7th crown from Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has put the direct to the 7th crown of Formula 1. The Englishman achieved in the Barcelona-Catalonia circuit his fourth victory in six grands prix and already leads by 37 points to Max Verstappen. Lewis had it easy to dominate from start to finish from the pole.





More leader

Lewis Hamilton accumulates more than one margin victory over his pursuer when almost half the championship has been consumed

The departure It brought surprises, not like at Silverstone. Bottas had threatened the day before to take advantage of the long descent to the first angle to try to snatch the first place from Hamilton, but it was Verstappen who stole the Finn’s wallet, who went wrong and looked sandwich between Red Bull on the left and Racing Point de Stroll on the right.









Saved the first boot trap, Hamilton began to pull hard at the front of the race, pursued by Verstappen, with Bottas third, by recovering the position a Stroll.

Unlike the last Silverstone race, in Montmeló the strategy surprising. Hamilton and Bottas They stopped in the same lap (v. 24 of 66) covering their backs, and VerstappenA couple of turns earlier, I was wearing the same medium tire (yellow), so the strategy was the same.





Vibrant Sainz

Carlos Sainz chases sixth position with a good tactics changed tires and a great overtake to Vettel

Yes he played it Carlos Sainz, who put on the soft in the first pit-stop and managed to climb to 6th provisional position, overtaking in the pits (undercut) a Ocon already Pérez. However, the Mexican recovered the position of Madrid a few laps later.

The second part of the play was in the second pit-stop (v. 43), in which Sainz put the means and when he got up he was able to win the position to Albon (Red Bull) with a duel

hard fought, the best of the race. He started on track 10th, but he would be gaining positions as the rivals in front came out to change tires. Thus he reached 7th place, which would be 6.º when passing like a plane to Sebastian

Vettel at the end of the straight.









He duel of the positions of podium had no history: Verstappen He made the second stop before the Mercedes (v. 41 Red Bull, v. 50 Hamilton), so Lewis saw them coming: he had 28 seconds over the Dutchman and was able to return to track with 10, enough to face the last 15 laps of the race.





Bottas failure, key

“The exit was key: those who started behind me had some slipstream and I did not, they made me a sandwich in the first corner and I am quite disappointed,” he lamented

He only scare What Hamilton had was, with 4 laps to go, stepping on a piece of carbon fiber detached from another car that made him fear a puncture. “Check the pressures,” he radioed his team, in case he had to change tires. He didn’t need it. Victory was in the bag.









“We did not have the pace that Lewis had, I am very happy to finish between the two Mercedes, we could not aspire to more,” he commented Max Verstappen, which is consolidated in second place in the World Cup, ahead of Valtteri

Bottas, which scored the best lap (+1 point). “The exit has been key, the most negative. Those who started behind me had a bit of a slipstream and I didn’t, they made me a sandwich in the first corner and I’m quite disappointed ”, commented the Finn.





Race classification

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1h31m45s279

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), a 24s177

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), a 44s752

4. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), a una vuelta

5. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), one lap

6. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), one lap

7. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), one lap

8. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), one lap

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), one lap

10. Lando Norris (McLaren), one lap

11. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), one lap

12. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), one lap

13. Esteban Ocon (Renault), one lap

14. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), one lap

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), one lap

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), one lap









17. George Russell (Williams), one lap

18. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 2 laps to

19. Romain Grosjean (Haas), has 2 vueltas

Withdrawals: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)





World Cup classification

1. Lewis Hamilton (GB), 132 points

2. Max Verstappen (HOL), 95

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), 89

4. Charles Leclerc (MON), 45

5. Lance Stroll (CAN), 40

6. Alexander Albon (TAI), 40

7. Lando Norris (GB), 39

8. Sergio Pérez (MEX), 32

9. Carlos Sainz (ESP), 23

10. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), 20







