Hamilton and Sainz dance in the rain in Styria

Weather radar was undoubtedly the main protagonist in the classification of the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix. All hanging on the clouds in Austria. The rain kept the teams and the organization of the great circus in suspense, which after many cabal gave the go-ahead to a timed session marked by the abundant water on the asphalt of the Red Bull Ring.

In very delicate conditions, all the pilots gave a pilot exhibition, without notable incidents, but Lewis Hamilton He danced better in the wet to claim pole position. The Englishman redeemed himself of the lost pulse with his partner on the same stage a week ago, when Valtteri Bottas snatched the first position from the grid for 12 thousandths.













Spectacular session

The reigning champion took the stripes in the last minutes of Q3 when Max Verstappen, second of the session, he got up his beards. Hamilton replied, leaving the Dutchman more than a second away. “It has been a very difficult day. You couldn’t see where he was going. There was a lot of aquaplaning and my heart almost fell out of my mouth in the last few laps. I love these days, “said the Brit.

Separate chapter deserves Carlos Sainz, who with the third fastest time achieved the best classification in its history in Formula 1. “I feel that it was something special because it was my most difficult session. The car has been better than we expected and we are confident for tomorrow, “said the Spaniard. McLaren’s good performance also allowed Lando Norris to rise to sixth position, although the Briton will come out ninth with a three-position penalty.

Carlos Sainz in the classification of the Styrian Grand Prix.



Before the battle in the rain, safety cars were the only vehicles that rolled on the Spielberg asphalt. The helicopter, another guarantor of the security of the session, scanned the sky in search of a climatic opportunity that was slow to arrive. Patience. Race director Michael Masi did not hesitate to cancel FP3, but had enough left hand to expect a small truce from the clouds. With a delay of almost an hour, the engines finally started.









The first laps of Q1 were hell. The curtain of water that lifted each car tested the visual acuity of the drivers. “I can’t see anything,” Verstappen said on the radio in the opening minutes. In addition to accentuating their dexterity at the wheel, the drivers scrambled to find the space between car and car to at least clearly scan the horizon.





Threatened by the black clouds that covered the sky, the Ferraris were first in the ring in case the rain returned them to the box. Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc took over the front seats in the first laps, but it was a mirage. The Monegasque stayed in Q2 with eleventh place, just behind his partner. The rampant prancing horse also disappointed in the wet.

In principle, the weather will give Formula 1 a breather on Sunday. With the sky clear, the Mercedes will once again be the favorites to win the race. On the same circuit and on the same tires as last week’s inaugural race, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton could experience their particular Groundhog day.







