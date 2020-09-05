Hamilton adds another pole and Sainz shines in Monza

Other ride for mercedes, in this case on the asphalt of Monza. Lewis hamilton achieved the pole position of Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, seventh in the transalpine track, ahead of his partner, Valtteri Bottas, while Carlos Sainz achieved a creditable third grid position, the only one within the reach of mortals.

“The team’s performance has been great. It was not easy, all the drivers on this circuit are close and I have done two clean laps. Valtteri has been close. I have changed two things, I doubted, but in the end I was right, “said Hamilton about the keys to achieving the 94th pole position of his career.









Both the Briton and the Finn lived comfortably in the top two positions throughout qualifying, watching from their vantage point as they duel and fought for the best slipstream. As an example, the pit stop in the middle of Q2, when all the pilots awaited the departure of their competitors to catch the best wake.

Sainz, on the other hand, did not enter that fight and trusted in the possibilities that his McLaren offered him. Without catching a slipstream, the Spaniard remained among the best from the beginning and gave the final blow to his competitors on the last lap. Sergio Pérez had to settle for fourth place and Max Verstappen for fifth place.

“I have felt very strong since Q1 as I have only passed on one set of tires. On the last lap I almost screwed up, I almost lost time. I’m still shaking a bit because in the last sector I have gone to the limit. He needed to go very strong in the final corners. I have risked and it has turned out well.

Qualifying started with a Q3 that was an all-out fight between the lowliest on the grid. Overtaking and cars in parallel, as if it were a race, which ended with another Ferrari failure. Sebastian Vettel chose the worst moment to save himself from burning, with the asphalt turned into a trench, and had to get into the garage early with the 17th fastest time.









The disappointments for the Prancing Horse team did not end with the Teuton. Charle Leclerc, great hope of the Italian team, did not go beyond Q2. A year later, the Monegasque rider went on the Italian circuit from taking pole position and victory in the race to resigning himself to 13th position. Ferrari’s nightmare this season continues at Monza.

Sainz, future Ferrari driver, achieved his best mark in a qualifying, equaling his record in the Styrian Grand Prix, and yet he was eight tenths behind the Mercedes, who tomorrow will dress in their Sunday suit to face their usual walk, this time with Monza as the setting.







