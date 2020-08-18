Halep, umpteenth absence for the US Open

No doubt the US Open This year it will be very lackluster. Many of the top seeds have refused to travel to the United States, where the coronavirus pandemic remains uncontrolled. The last to join this list among those who are Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Ashleigh Barty, It was the Romanian Simona Halep, number two in the world, who confirmed this Monday that she will not finally fly to New York to participate in the tournament Cincinnati and at the US Open, both in the Big Apple.

One day after winning the second title of the season in Prague this Sunday, Halep has indicated in social networks that he has analyzed “all the factors and especially the exceptional circumstances in which we are living,” he says in his note, to make that decision.















“I always said that I would put my health above all else,” he adds. “I prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know both the USTA and the WTA have worked tirelessly to ensure this event and I wish the tournament the best of success, ”says Halep.

Days ago, the Australian Darren Cahill, Halep’s coach, had already hinted that the Constanza player would decline to participate in Flushing Meadows, but until this Monday Simona had not officially spoken. With the decision of Halep, semifinalist in New York in 2015, the trickle of casualties in the women’s team continues.





Three of the four semi-finalists of the 2019 edition have decided not to travel to New York anymore. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic announced it on Sunday, but before that title defender Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Elena Svitolina of Ukraine decided to skip the US Open, which is scheduled to run from August 31 to September 13.

World number one Australian Ashleigh Barty, Dutch Kiki Bertens (7) and Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, winner of the 2004 tournament, have also said no to Flushing Meadows. In all these cases, the coronavirus pandemic has been the reason.







