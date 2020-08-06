Haile Gebrselassie hotels blaze

We stay here and we don’t go anywhere

Hachalu Hundessa

Hachalu Hundessa (33) died on June 29. He was a pop singer, and also a defender of the rights of the Oromos, an ethnic group of 25 million Ethiopians, the largest in the country.

Hachalu Hundessa died shot, it is not well known why or by whom, although some of his hymns had led to the resignation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desaleign in 2018.

















His death encouraged the Oromos, who took to the streets to break everything in their path. There were 150 deaths.

During days, Violent crowds busted schools, shopping malls, supermarkets, office buildings … They stoned windows, defaced walls, and burned facades.

They were also at odds with the multiple hotels of Haile Gebrselassie (47).

Haile Gebrselassie (Jaume Mercader)



Aside from being a millionaire, Gebrselassie is a legend in Ethiopia, the most popular athlete in his history.

(…)

In its glory days, in the 1990s and early this century, Gebrselassie had been the scourge of Kenyan athletes.

He fought with Moses Tanui, Daniel Komen and Paul Tergat, and from all those adventures he almost always succeeded, blessed by his circular style, his running on tiptoe and his prodigious arreón in the last straight. The 10,000m final of the Sydney 2000 Games is a perfect summary of all those virtues.

















All of Ethiopia worshiped Gebr, the man who won Olympic titles, broke world records (up to 27) and humiliated Kenyans.





Riots

The violent ones came out to protest the murder of Hachalu Hundessa, an oromo activist

When he decided to retire in 2010, Gebrselassie he had amassed huge amounts of money. Far from sitting on top of his savings, he had decided to invest them in his country. He built farms and hotels.

He became a large-scale entrepreneur.

Gebrselassie – entrepreneur and also politician: he presided over the Ethiopian Athletics Federation – spoke frequently of those businesses, investments that he personally managed, inspecting them with his own eyes, trying to ensure that everything was in order.

The Shashemene Hotel, owned by Haile Gebrselassie (FB)



I believe Haile Resorts, a conglomerate of six lodgings spread across the country that included various luxury hotels and even a high-performance center, the YaYa Africa Athletics Village, whose gyms and running tracks have hosted top-notch talents like Mo Farah.









(The last piece of information deserves a parenthesis: a year ago, Farah reported that a watch and two cell phones had been stolen from her while she was sleeping in YaYa Africa; in response, Gebr accused Farah of disorders and misbehavior during her stay.)





The consequences

Two of the six hotels in Gebr, an athletic legend, were destroyed for seven million euros

Gebrselassie’s business was going very well until Hundessa was killed in June.

When the violent ones took to the streets, they burned everything.

“Everything has been razed,” Gebrselassie was saying to Ezega News in this days-. They totally burned down our three-star hotel in Shashemene, and our resort in Ziway has hardly any columns left. It will take us a year to rebuild everything that the violent have destroyed. I estimate that the losses exceed seven million euros. I doubt that international investors are willing to invest in Oromia in the future …

YaYa Africa Athletics Village (FB) running tracks













Aside from mourning Hundessa’s death, the violent ones were demanding jobs. The unemployment rate in the region is around 20%.

400 Gebrselassie employees have lost their jobs.







