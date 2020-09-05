Guide to football on television for the 2020/2021 season

LaLiga Santander starts next week, which in some way marks the beginning of the football season this year since neither the Spanish or European Super Cup has been held, postponed by the covid-19. This course only two operators will offer the main competitions: Movistar + and Orange. The Telefónica platform is the owner of the rights to LaLiga (until 2022) and the Champions League (until 2024) and is required by law to share its premium channels, but this year only Orange has accepted the conditions required to offer these championships. Jazztel and MitelePlus (Mediaset’s payment platform) fall and Vodafone is still out of business, after this platform withdrew from the “football war” two years ago for not considering it economically viable.









LaLiga Santander and the Champions League. The two star competitions – plus LaLiga Smartbank and the Europa League – can only be followed in full on Movistar + and Orange through the Movistar LaLiga channel. The Gol channel will continue to broadcast an open LaLiga Santander match (never with the participation of FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or teams that play European competition) and two matches each day of LaLiga Smartbank. The #Vamos de Movistar + channel (also available on the Movistar + Lite platform, which costs 8 euros per month) will broadcast exclusively two matches each day of LaLiga Smartbank.





In the open, you will only be able to see one First match and two Second match matches per day in Gol and some Copa del Rey matches in Mediaset

Copa del Rey. Mediaset Spain acquired the audiovisual rights of the Copa del Rey for three years last season and later reached an agreement with DAZN so that this sports platform can broadcast about 50 matches of each edition. Under this pact, DAZN will offer at least 32 matches from the first two knockout rounds and all matches of the round of 32, eighth, quarter, semi-final and final. For its part, Mediaset reserves the open broadcast of 15 of these matches: two of each round, plus the semifinals and the final. In addition, the final of the Copa del Rey corresponding to the 2019/2020 season between Real Sociedad and Ath is still pending. Bilbao and that it was agreed that it will be played when the public returns to the stadiums.









International leagues. The British Premier League can be followed on DAZN while the German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 will continue on the Movistar + Champions League channel. Also #Vamos will exclusively offer one match per day of those last three leagues.

Euro 2021. After the European national team championship was postponed this year due to the coronavirus, the tournament will be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021 in 12 different European cities, including Bilbao. Mediaset will broadcast the competition live and open mainly through its Telecinco and Cuatro channels.







