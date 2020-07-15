Guardiola charges Tebas and Mourinho for the TAS resolution

He Manchester City

He breathed relief when the TAS revoked the two-year sanction without playing the Champions League for breaching the financial fair play of UEFA and its coach, Pep Guardiola, has taken advantage of the court ruling to charge those who pointed to the cityzens, among them the president of the Santander League, Javier Tebas.

“He is an incredible legal expert from what I see, so next time we will ask him in which court, which judges we have to go to. He has to be concerned about La Liga, he should focus on that, “said the Catalan coach, who insisted assuring that the leader” must be very jealous of the Premier League. ” Thebes had previously expressed that the TAS “has not lived up to” revoking the sanction.













Guardiola had words for everyone at the press conference, also for an enemy on the field and a former rival in the press rooms when he was a Barça coach. “Mourinho and all the coaches should know that we were hurt. We are owed an apology. Because, as I said many times, if we did something wrong, we will absolutely accept the decisions of UEFA and the TAS ”, expressed the coach about his counterparts and specifically about the Portuguese, who had described the absolution of the TAS as shameful.

For his part, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp assured that yesterday was not “a good day for football” due to the court ruling. “It was a good day for football because we played by the same FFP rules as all clubs in Europe. All of them. If we break this financial fair play they will prohibit us from playing, ”Guardiola refuted the German.

Without giving more names, Guardiola also criticized the nine clubs that had allegedly pressured the TAS with a letter to maintain the sanction: “Guys, accept it, we want to be here and we strive. On the field we try our best, sometimes we win, sometimes we lose. They have to understand it, “he explained.

He insisted on his tirade towards these teams, inviting them to express their discrepancies face to face, without underground play: “When you disagree, knock on the door, to speak to our president, our CEO and speak, do not go whispering behind” .





“They hurt us. People say we cheated and lied many, many times. The presumption of innocence was not there and then, when it happened and it was correct, of course we are incredibly happy because we can defend what we have done on the field, “Guardiola concluded before the media.

