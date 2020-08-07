Groenewegen’s repentance: “I can’t describe how sorry I am for Fabio”

The Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), causing the multiple fall in the first stage of the Tour of Poland

in an unsportsmanlike action, he spoke for the first time about the accident caused by words of repentance. “I hate what happened yesterday,” writes the sprinter on his Twitter account.





Affected

Groenewegen, who pushed with the elbow to his compatriot Fabio

Jakobsen, from the Deceuninck Quick Step, and caused him to crash into the protection fences and suffer serious injuries, he manifested himself very affected for what happened. “I can’t find the words to describe how sorry I am for Fabio and the other people who have been affected,” he says.









The Jumbo-Visma rider, who was disqualified from the first stage, says he worries about his countryman Jakobsen, which remains entered in the hospital of Katowice, in an induced coma after having been operated for 5 hours. “At the moment, Fabio’s health is the most important thing. I think about him constantly. ”





Team complaint

The Deceuninck Quick Step will report Groenewegen, both in the ICU and to the Polish police

The Deceuninck Quick Step team manager, Patrick lefevere, confirmed that it will present a complaint contra Dylan Groenewegen, for which he asked that he be “in jail” for a “criminal action”.

“Is a very dirty action from Groenewegen. This kind of thing is not done. We have already filed a complaint with the International Cycling Union (UCI) and we will do the same in the Polish police, we are not going to let this go, ”said Lefevere.

“I have seen the sprint dozens of times. I do not understand Groenewegen’s action. A runner must stay on his line, ”says the head of the Deceuninck Quick Step.





Jakobsen State

“He has all the bones in his face broken, he is really serious”, explains the team leader Deceuninck Quick Step

According to Lefevere, his cyclist Jakobsen “It is serious, fortunately no vital organ has been affected, it is stable, but the next few hours are important. They’re going to try to wake you up. Everyone the bones in his face are broken, it is really serious ”, explained the manager of the Dutch team, who received a call from his Jumbo-Visma counterpart, Richard Plugge. “I told him that I did not understand the Groenewegen maneuver in any way.”









Lefevere has organized a private flight for the family of Fabio Jakobsen from Holland to Poland, in which the psychologist of the team, Michael Verschaeve. “It is a hard blow for the team, this leaves scars, and you have to heal them professionally with those who are prepared.” The team continue participating in the Tour of Poland.







