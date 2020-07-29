Grobschartner, first elite post-pandemic cycling leader

The Austrian Felix Grobschartner has been the winner of the first stage of the 42nd Tour of Burgos, atypical due to the shortage of public, injured by a fall that has forced the withdrawal of two runners and explosive due to an early flight and arrival on high that has placed a prominent leader in the Bora cyclist.

Grobschartner, with a time of 3: 40.21, has outstripped in eight seconds a group of three units where the Spanish were listed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Álex Aranburu (Astana), and the Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick Step), who entered the goal of Alto del Castillo behind the first leader of the test.













Coronavirus

Atypical first stage due to lack of public

A long attack, approximately half a kilometer in the last leg of the ascent, gave the Austrian victory and the leadership of the Vuelta a Burgos, the first test on the international calendar after the suspensions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The first of the five stages, very hot and few people, has taken the exit at Burgos cathedral –To promote the eighth centenary of the laying of its first stone (1221-2021) – and it has reached Alto del Castillo, also in the capital of Burgos, after 157 kilometers and a previous step on this level. Mikel Landa (Team Bahrain MCLaren), another favorite, entered within ten seconds along with a group of several runners, among whom was the Spanish Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

A long attack with five hundred meters to go led to the Austrian taking the victory followed by Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick Step) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who were unable to respond to the demarcation. After the departure, in the cathedral of Burgos, an escape soon formed with four runners: Jetse Bol (Burgos BH), Gotzon Martín, (Fundación Euskadi), Diego Pablo Sevilla (Kometa-Xstra) and Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), who commanded the race for 120 kilometers. A serious fall in which several participants were involved, left outside the Vuelta to Burgos to the Colombian Sebastián Henao (Ineos) and Dutch Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo Visma), who took the worst part.









Cyclists under strict sanitary control (Santi Otero / EFE)



Before neutralizing the escapees, less than forty kilometers from the finish, a group of fourteen units divided the platoon into two parts. Various of Trek Segafredo, the trident of Movistar and two runners from Deceuninck Quick Step They put a very high pace that could not be followed especially by the Ineos members, who controlled the peloton.

With 36 kilometers to go, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick Step) set a high pace and went solo. The Belgian runner was very ambitious and the attack was too long for him although he had an advantage of more than forty seconds. The Belgian dynamited the race with this attack and put in check many of the favorites who had to use more than they expected, but the headwind cut the opportunity of the young 20-year-old runner.











Later it was Will Smit (Burgos BH), who was looking for something of prominence among his own name in his land of sports adoption, but the South African was neutralized in the streets of the city center.The favorites were placing themselves for the first climb to the Castle, the test and that allowed to know the difficulty of these few kilometers uphill. However, the Bora was placing its riders well through the streets of the capital and an attack by Grobschartner, with five hundred meters to go, allowed the Austrian to go up to the Castle with some tranquility and take this first stage victory.

His climber characteristics have served him, in addition to making an eighth and a ninth place in Paris-Nice, to put himself at the head of the general classification of the Tour of Burgos. Tomorrow, Wednesday, in the second stage, it will be the turn for the sprinters, on a route that will pass through the four villages of Amaya, between Castrojeriz and Villadiego, of 168 kilometers with a practically flat profile.





Classification 1st Stage

Back to Burgos

1º GROBSCHARTNER, Félix (BOH) … 3:40:21

2nd ALMEIDA, Joao (DQT) ……….. to 8 “

3º VALVERDE, Alejandro (MOV) …. to 8 “

4º ARANBURU DEBA, Alex (AST) ….. a 8 ”

5º LANDA MEANA, Mikel (TBM) ….. a 10 ”









6º GAUDU, David (GFC) ………. and 10 ”

7º ABERASTURI IZAGA, Jon (CJR) .. a 10 ”

8º MC CARTHY, Jay (BOH)……… a 10”

9th TRENTIN, Matteo (CCC) …….. at 10 “

10º EVENEPOEL, Remco (DQT)…….. a 10”







