Griezmann: “We know what we have to do to win”

He Barça part with the victim poster in the quarterfinal elimination of the Champions League before the fearsome Bayern Munich, but the Barça forward Antoine Griezmann has explained that the culé team has the lesson learned, “psyched” and with the “tools” necessary to knock down the Bavarian giant.

“With one-game qualifiers, anything can happen. There are three games and we have the tools to win the Champions League,” said the Frenchman in an interview in Barça Tv, in addition to pointing out that they have done their homework: “We know what we have to do to win (…) It’s complicated, but we have everything to pass.”













Despite the pessimism that prevails in the Barça environment, due to the bad game of the team and the overwhelming image that Bayern has offered, ‘The Little Prince’ does not agree with that negative trend: “We have little left. We are prepared and psyched. Hopefully we have a good day and, with effort, we play a good game (…) In training we can see that we are eager and confident to play a good game ”.

The Barça players gave the feeling of ending up fatigued in the second leg of the second round against Naples, but Quique Setién’s pupils come to the duel against the Teutons with renewed strength. “With rest and training we are prepared for whatever comes,” insisted Griezmann, who highlighted “the weapons” of Barça beyond the virtues of Hansi Flick.

Although the Frenchman is overflowing with optimism, he is also aware that there will be “a powerful team” ahead of him that “works a lot, has a lot of physique and is used to having the ball.” While waiting for the coach’s guidelines, Griezmann has a clear recipe: “Whoever works well, together, down and up, having the ball, can win the game. We have to be well behind and calmly try to do damage with the ball ”.

Griezmann did not want to highlight the figure of Robert Lewandowski above the rest of Bayern players, despite the exceptional campaign of the Pole with 53 goals, so far, in all competitions. Bayern is more than Lewandowski. The wingers hurt, the wingers go up a lot, Müller is dangerous, Gnabry is in a good moment … ”, he analyzed.

On the other hand, Griezmann fondly recalled the semifinal tie between Atlético and Bayern in 2014 that allowed the colchoneros to reach the final with a goal of his at the Allianz. The Frenchman, however, does not want to think about the past: “It was a very good game. A very nice tie, but what matters to me is Friday. Every game is different ”.





On a personal level, the forward acknowledged that “he had no rhythm” in the first minutes against Napoli, since he was coming off a muscle injury. However, he assured that he gets to the duel well and that the worst thing is not being able to count on “the fans” in an atypical Champions League that “looks more like a tournament with the national team.”









Griezmann also celebrated being concentrated more days than usual, since “it is good to share time with colleagues”, “talk about life”, and finished off his good prospects for the conquest with the Champions by ensuring that he has “made the suitcase until August 23 ”, when the final is played.







