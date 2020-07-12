Griezmann misses League final due to injury

More trouble for him Barça in the final stretch of the League. The Catalan team will face the last three days of the championship without Antoine Griezmann, that in the victory against Valladolid suffered an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg. One more stone on the cobbled road culé for trying to snatch the league title from Real Madrid.

Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in his quadriceps on his right leg. It is low and the evolution will mark its availability ”, communicated the Catalan entity. The domestic tournament will be over in a week, making it difficult for the striker to participate in the remaining three games.













In Zorrilla

The Frenchman was substituted at the break of the match against Valladolid

Griezmann started out in the match of this day against Valladolid in Zorrilla. The Frenchman, however, was replaced at half-time without showing any signs of pain during the first half. His performance on the field was not very outstanding and he failed miserably in the only clear scoring opportunity he had. In his place Luis Suarez came out green.

Along with Griezmann are in the infirmary culé Samuel Umtiti and Frenkie De Jong, which in principle will already be available in the next match against Osasuna. Ousmane Dembelé, without a record in the League and with a long-term injury, is the other casualty of Quique Setién’s short squad.

Griezmann in Valladolid. (AFP)



The Frenchman was being one of the most discussed players for his poor performance in recent games. Except in the game against Villarreal, when he scored a goal and was very participative, Griezmann has gone unnoticed on the field. His offensive contribution has barely been noticed in all nine games since the league championship resumed.









Griezmann will most likely miss the end of the League, but could be available for the resumption of the Champions League. Barça will resume the European competition on August 8 with the second leg of the round of 16 against Naples. The azulgranas reaped a draw to one in San Paolo precisely with a goal from the ‘Little Prince’.

