Griezmann forgets Griezmann, by Santiago Segurola

Midway through the first half, in the obligatory break that has taken place in this express league, the Barça players gathered around Quique Setién and Eder Sarabia. One of them, Antoine Griezmann, did not look away from the ground. He looked like a desolate gamer. There was no lack of reasons for such radical discouragement. He had just lived a private Waterloo in Valladolid. Barça won, but Griezmann felt lost. He had spoiled two clamorous opportunities, two improper mistakes by a good player, let alone a soccer star. Those two moments weighed on him, on Quique Setién, on the team and, surely, they will weigh on Barça fans.

Quique Setién was stunned at the first failure. Griezmann started without opposition on the 10 lane, with the entire field ahead and Messi to his right, an inmate that only required speed and conviction.





When Barça owed and deserved to make a difference, the French, world champion and valued at 120 million, went into crisis and forgot who he was

However, Griezmann gave the impression of panicking. The meters became eternal, doubts assailed him, he became obfuscated and probably hated that moment, a simple move that exposed all the insecurity that has plagued him since his arrival at Barça.

Neither finished, nor found Messi. Her legs faltered and she clouded over. Quique Setien reacted in disbelief, the gesture betrayed by the error. He had just witnessed a play that will possibly mark Griezmann’s fate at Barça. It was less a failure than a collapse, the complete abandonment of confidence. A player’s worst nightmare. If you are Griezmann, you are world champion and you have cost 120 million, it is not a nightmare. It is the confirmation of an ordeal.

A short time later, Arturo Vidal, who is an unprejudiced footballer, crossed a violent auction, without regard, who stayed on the net. It was more than a goal. It was an act of absolute conviction, the minimum essential quality to play for Barcelona. In the circumstances in which it occurred, the Chilean player’s auction meant much more than the goal. It deserved to be interpreted as a message to Griezmann.

The state of shock was confirmed in the second error. Semedo entered the area for the umpteenth time and gave the pass to Griezmann, who had a large estate to nail the shot in front of Masip. In other times, that goal was assured, a day in the office for the cunning and precise Griezmann of Real and Atlético. But in Zorrilla he kicked in the air, as if 10 years of experience in the First Division had suddenly evaporated.

The pause, the council of rigor and the dramatic situation of Griezmann arrived, with his gaze fixed on the grass, absent and consumed. In a week he had gone from his incipient rehabilitation in Villarreal to the firecracker in Valladolid, not in any match, but in one that Barça could not afford to lose. Griezmann did not return in the second half. Quique Setién, with good judgment, changed him to Suárez. In the booth, he left a person extremely dejected, judging by everything that happened and everything that was seen.

Since the start of the season, a quiet day at Barça has been rare. He won in Valladolid in a descending match, with excellent moments in the first half and enough suffering in the second. Valladolid is a team that moves on narrow margins. Win and lose narrowly. So it ties more than anyone. Barça failed to take off in the first half and faced an agonizing uncertainty until the end.