Grand Colombier examines Tour favorites

He Tour 2020 heads towards the Alps but first makes a stop at the Jura massif. The fifteenth stage departs from Lyon on Sunday, September 13 at 12.25 in the morning and is scheduled to reach the top of the Grand Colombier, end of the day, around five thirty in the afternoon. They are 174.5 kilometers with three highly demanding ports.

The Grand Colombier is a port that the Tour discovered in 2012 and which is now becoming the end of the stage for the first time. Is the second hors catégorie of this Tour and the end of a day that presents the first 100 flat kilometers, of approach, and then goes to work in a big way. First, the Selle de Fromentel (first category) is faced, which is in fact a semi-ascent to the Grand Colombier but on another side of which it will be the definitive one. In this case without reaching the top but only up to 1,174 meters, with 11.1 kilometers of ascent at 8.1% average elevation gain. Be careful, with some ramps that announce a drop of 22 percent.

















Then the stage heads towards the col de la Biche, another first, this one of 6.9 kilometers at 8.9%. And finally, from Culoz, you enter the final ascent to the Grand Colombier: 17.4 kilometers at 7.1%. About 45 minutes uphill to the finish line, at 1,501 meters of altitude.

It is obviously another key day for the hopefuls to win, a head-to-head between favorites. When the Tour debuted the Grand Colombier, the first person to the top was Thomas Voeckler. Then he reappeared in 2016 and 2017, with relevant performances by Rafal Majka and Warren Barguil. They are the only three precedents. Before the Tour de France, the Tour del Porvenir passed through the Grand Colombier in 1978, in a stage that is remembered because many participants had to land, without adequate developments for this ascent. It has also been part of the Dauphiné track and the Tour de l’Ain.





New restriction

There will be no public on the climb to the Grand Colombier

The climb to La Biche also deserves a separate paragraph, which was included for the first and only time in the 2017 Tour route, but in the opposite direction to this year. Then the first to crown him was Primoz Roglic.

This fifteenth stage adds a last minute novelty: the absolute prohibition of spectator access both at La Biche and at the Grand Colombier. The pandemic is spreading in the area that the Tour visits this Sunday and the authorities of the region have announced the absolute closure to the public, who will not have access either on foot or by bicycle (by car they no longer had it before).







