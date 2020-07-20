Granada sneaks into Europe for the first time in its history

Sierra Nevada will watch football from European competitions. The Europa League will go through the Alhambra. For the first time in its history, Granada will play in a continental tournament. Diego Martínez’s team, which the day began ninth, sneaked at the last minute in what should be Getafe’s party thanks to his splendid victory in Nuevo Los Cármenes over Athletic (4-0). Soldier, Antonio Puertas, Carlos Fernández and MontoroFour of the pillars of this feat sealed a very special night.

Recently promoted, Granada did not match its best classification in First – it was sixth in 1971-72 and 1973-74 with Joseíto – but with the seventh place joins Villarreal and Real Sociedad in Europe. Of course, the Granada team will have to play three previous rounds to reach the group stage.













Will play three previews

The Royal Society depended on itself and was close to being left out in the Metropolitan. Koke put Atlético ahead in half an hour and with only three minutes to go Januzaj, from a foul, managed the tie (1-1) that is worth sixth place.

Getafe was fifth, tied for fourth, when the League was suspended by Covid-19. He had even earned the possibility of dreaming even of the possibility of the Champions League. However, in the restart, Bordalás’ men have only been able to win one game out of the 11 he has played.





Then Coke scored

Jaime Mata was able to give the victory to Bordalás’s penalty but threw to the post

In La Nucia he had an excellent opportunity to add the three points. Three goals were canceled and he missed a penalty. Jaime Mata missed the maximum penalty. His shot went to the post (71). To make matters worse, in the 98th minute, Coke gave Levante the victory (1-0).

Valencia needed favors from Atlético and Levante each and they both did it. But the one who did not do his job at Sánchez Pizjuán was the Voro team. He first suffered the reverse of Guedes’ injury in the middle of the first half. And a goal from Reguilón at the beginning of the second half ended all the hopes of the che (1-0), who could not take advantage of the carom.













Dropped layer

Valencia lost at Pizjuán did not take advantage of the favors offered by Atlético and Levante









