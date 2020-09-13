Granada leaves Athletic speechless

He Pomegranate and the Athletic club

They started the season just as they ended last, with a 2-0 victory for the Andalusians thanks to goals scored by Venezuelan Yangel Herrera and Luis Milla, in just four minutes, at the start of the second half. The start of the clash was marked by balance, although as the minutes passed Athletic took control of the game, with more possession of the ball and greater ability to understand what the match needed.

He newcomer Jon Morcillo, who was very participatory and dangerous, had the first chance of the crash with a shot that found no goal. The Venezuelan Darwin Machís responded with another badly executed kick after a local strategy action, but the clearest occasion of the first half was visiting, with an Ander Capa center that failed to finish off any player despite having several in a frank position to do so .













The scorers

Herrera and Milla scored for the locals

He improved Granada in the moments before the break and scored in another set piece, but Yangel Herrera’s goal was annulled by Valencian referee Mateu Lahoz for an alleged foul by Germán Sánchez on Raúl García. Raúl García himself signed shortly after the last Bilbao occasion of the first act with another attempt in which he also had no aim.

The second part began with a more courageous Granada that took very little to sign the 1-0, marked with a header by Yangel Herrera who surprised everyone by coming from behind after a measured cross from Ánger Montoro. With no time for the Basques to react, rojiblancos debutant Luis Milla stole a ball and beat Unai Simón with a great right hand from outside the area to make it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.

Never lose sight of the ball

A solvent Granada scored two goals in his first two shots between the three sticks and Athletic did not manage to do it in his first shot at goal because the Portuguese Rui Silva intervened with success before a great shot by Óscar de Marcos. The Portuguese reappeared in a good individual play by Iker Muniain and Iñaki Williams was also able to score with a header that sent out, although they were isolated arrivals from the Basques against a Granada that controlled the clash well with the scoreboard in favor.









Athletic turned upside down in the last quarter of an hour and Williams again appeared with a shin shot that crashed into the crossbar on the last and best visiting occasion of the clash.





Data sheet

2 – Granada: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, Germán, Carlos Neva; Luis Milla (Víctor Díaz, m.89), Yangel Herrera (Kenedy, m.80), Montoro (Gonalons, m.62); Antonio Puertas, Machís (Fede Vico, m.62), Soldier (Azeez, m.80).

0 – Athletic Club: Unai Simón; Capa (Williams, m.56), Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Dani García (Winner, m.80), Vesga (Unai Simón, m.56); De Marcos, Muniain (Sancet, m.73), Morcillo; Raúl García (Villalibre, m.73).

Goals: 1-0, M.49: Yangel Herrera. 2-0, M.53: Luis Milla.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (C. Valenciano). He showed yellow cardboard to the locals Yangel Herrera (m.9), Germán (m.45) and Gonalons (m.92), and to the visitors Morcillo (m.14), Iñigo Martínez (m.52), Unai López (m .72) and Yeray (m.84).

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of LaLiga Santander played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium behind closed doors. Before the start, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Granada season ticket holders and fans who died last season.







