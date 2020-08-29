Granada fires the goalkeeper who supported the Alsasua prisoners

He Pomegranate

achieved a historic ranking for the Europa League At the end of last season in the Santander League and in the middle of the Nasrid euphoria, a controversy related to politics crept in. The goalkeeper of the Andalusian subsidiary Unai Etxebarria wore a T-shirt with a message of support for the condemned of Alsasua and now the Basque has been fired, according to The ideal.

The goal, who the previous year played 17 games with the subsidiary, Recreativo Granada, but had entered several calls with the first team, was filed by the Granada entity when his message in Basque reached the ears of the VOX party, which requested a penalty for Etxebarria.













Political message

“Altsasukoak aske (Those of Alsasua free) and” stop police montages “were the words that Etxebarria wore on his shirt

“Granada has proceeded to open a disciplinary proceedings against the player who took advantage of a historic celebration to apologize for the crime,” reported Onofre Miralles, spokesman for the far-right party in the Granada city council. Almost a month after the controversy, the goalkeeper, who still had a one-year contract, has left Granada after one season.

“Altsasukoak aske (Those of Alsasua free)” and “stop police montages” were the words that Etxebarria wore on his shirt. A message that refers to the fight that took place on October 15, 2016 in a bar in the Navarran town of Alsasua between two off-duty Civil Guard agents and eight boys, who were finally convicted by the National Court with sentences ranging from two to 13 years in jail.

Precisely in the last hours the PP of Navarra has demanded from the Government of Pedro Sánchez the prohibition of an act against the Civil Guard scheduled for this Saturday in the town of Alsasua in which, according to the deputy secretary of organization and president of the popular in Navarra, Ana Beltrán, “equates the Benemérita with the coronavirus.”

Granada players celebrate a goal in the last league game against Athletic.

(EFE)













For its part, the Nasrid club, owned by Chinese Jiang Lizhang, has not confirmed that the departure of the 23-year-old goalkeeper from Getxo is related to the controversial shirt displayed in the last match of the championship against Athletic, precisely the club where Etxebarria was formed.

As you may have learned The ideal, the termination of the goalkeeper’s contract is due to the loss of prominence against Andorinha, who arrived last winter market and has occupied the role of third goalkeeper of the first team that Etxebarria had.

Since his youth stage at Athletic ended, Etxebarria has played on loan for various modest clubs in the Basque Country and for Logroñés, a team from La Rioja, until last summer he joined the Andalusian club. At the moment, neither Granada nor Etxebarria have commented on the departure of the Biscayan.







