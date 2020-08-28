Goodbye to the Bryan brothers, the most successful stunt couple in history

Bob and mike Bryan They have put an end to their long and successful career as a couple in the doubles category. The twin tennis players have decided it a few days after starting the US Open, Grand Slam tournament in which they made their debut 25 years ago “We both feel within us that the time is right,” said Mike to the New York Times.

The 42-year-old Bryans won 119 titles together, including 16 Grand Slam titles (6 Australian Open, 2 Roland Garros, 3 Wimbledon and 5 US Open), all nine Masters 1000s on the circuit, four Masters Cups and a medal from Olympic gold (London 2012). The Californian couple, one right-handed (Mike) and one left-handed (Bob), were also part of the United States team that won the Davis Cup in 2007. Without a doubt, records so far unattainable in the Open era.















We are very proud of the way we dedicate ourselves to the game and we do our best every day. “







“We love to play, but we don’t love preparing our bodies to go out and compete. We want to quit now that we say goodbye with good tennis, ”added Mike. Their goodbye from the slopes is bittersweet, as they haven’t been able to compete for most of the year. However, they are satisfied to have won the last tournament they played before the pandemic, in Delray Beach (United States).

“We are very proud of the way we fully dedicate ourselves to the game and do our best every day,” said Bob. “There was never a lack of loyalty between us and we left professional tennis without any regrets. We will miss the competition and the good atmosphere among the players. Also the excitement of preparing for a great game and playing with the roar of the fans in the background, “he said on the ATP website.

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi noted that the Bryan brothers have championed men’s doubles tennis and “rewritten the record books” during their careers. They rose to the top of the rankings for the first time on September 8, 2003. They spent 438 weeks in total as number one and finished ten years in that position (2003, 2005-2007, 2009-2014).









Mike, 40, became the oldest doubles player on July 16, 2018, he also spent the most weeks at the top (506). Bob racked up a total of 439 weeks by undergoing hip surgery in August 2018.







