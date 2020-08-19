Goodbye to sectarianism, by Santi Nolla

All boards of directors make successes and mistakes and the vast majority of the directors who join, of whatever ideology, do so with the best intention. There are no infallible formulas, but there are better and worse steps. Barça is at a time of difficult governance, with a very painful and shameful last result in the Champions League, and with an open electoral fan in which there is no crossfire because the current presidency is only being fired and there is no response from of the club. It is logical, the representatives of the institution cannot go to war with anyone, but Barça should face these next elections to reduce the historical division that still exists and make the club a governable place, with mandates that are fulfilled, without putting economic interests first. personal nor impose ideologies on anyone. It will not be easy.

It is curious that the president who has worked the most in the last stage to dignify the figure of Cruyff, such as Bartomeu, is destroyed by some Cruyffistas. FC Barcelona generously collaborates with the Cruyff Foundation and is constantly praised for his figure well above other historical Barcelona players. The theory that Barça only exists after Cruyff is reductionist. It is easier to join and add, but there is the feeling that there are sectors that only want to impose their vision, instead of sharing it. That corrodes Barça. On all sides. The time has come to put on the table what unites Barça fans instead of highlighting what separates them. For this, it is necessary to fight against sectarianism and build bridges of understanding, not of supremacy or humiliation.





Barça must take advantage of the elections to reduce the historical division, not to radically widen it

Social networks have ended up fueling radicalism. The scandal that was mounted around Barça was deactivated with an audit that made it very clear that there was much more noise than nuts, but many bots are activated and there is strategy behind it in an uncontrollable space, with numerous anonymous voices and a very high level of radicalization . Barça is and has always been a plural club, a democratic example of understanding and should flee from the civil warfare of the electoral struggle. The younger generations do not understand the historical divisions and want above all to enjoy the best club in the world, which in the end is the one they have lived. That is the main objective of Barça: to be the best club in the world. And for that, it is necessary to add and maintain the authentic DNA of the institution, which is its ability to integrate, its plurality and its respect for all voices. For this, everywhere, you have to say goodbye to sectarianism.