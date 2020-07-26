Golf, a safe sport

He golf plays with an advantage over most sports. One can complete a tour without having to get within two meters of anyone else. The safety distance to avoid contagion is guaranteed. A luxury in these times. Of course, for the moment, the clash of hands with your partner is over if you put a winning putt or congratulate your rival after finishing the 18th hole. Now with a wink it is enough and you do not even need to politely remove your cap. As in all areas, the world of golf has also had to adapt to the new times, implementing some changes in the game routines. Nothing abrupt seen the seen, because after a few weeks locked up, golfers have resumed the practice of their favorite sport with more desire than ever.









The social clubs of Catalonia have seen how the number of outings to the field have remarkably increased since its reopening, taking into account the same period last year. Was there a desire to play? Much, as confirmed by those involved. “People have come back with a lot of desire to play, we have had almost twenty percent more outings to the field at this time”, he remarks Pancho Schröder, President of the Real Club de Golf El Prat (RCGEP), club pushed to move to Terrassa due to the expansion of Barcelona airport. “The partners have been looking forward to playing again after so long. In addition, it is not only going back to the field but also reuniting with friends “, agrees Joan Camprubí, president of the Llavaneras Golf Club (CGLL).







People have returned with a lot of desire but aware of the sanitary measures, we try to offer a safe environment ”







Pancho Schröder

President of the Real Club de Golf El Prat







All the clubs have drawn up a safety protocol based on the recommendations of the health authorities collected by the Spanish and Catalan federations. In the RCGEP they have gone one step further and sent a document entitled “Park and Play” to all its members, which contains all the measures adopted to combat the pandemic in the club and also all the necessary recommendations for avoid infections. “We are very proud of the behavior of the members, there was a lot of communication with them during the confinement. They have accepted some discomforts in exchange for having a full feeling of security ”, underlines Schröder. Among those discomforts is not being able to use the changing rooms, the obligation – of course – to wear a mask inside the club, preventing the usual crowds at the reception to catch time facilitating online reservations or having to make an appointment to go to the Gym.









A golf buggy, parked at the Real Club de Gol El Prat (RCGEP)



If the changes in regulations made by the Royal and Ancient and the USGA a few months ago already allowed playing with a flag on the green, the pandemic has strengthened that measure. To avoid coming into contact with the flag, it is now prohibited to remove it and when you hole out you can extract the ball from the hole thanks to a simple mechanism. This is one of many examples of how golf has adapted to a new era, all ball cleaners have been blocked too, to fight the virus.







The most important thing for everyone is security and the partners have accepted all the changes as normal ”







Joan Camprubí

President of the Llavaneras Golf Club







“The most important thing is security and the partners have been adapting to all measures, there is no other way,” Camprubí emphasizes. And it is that in Llavaneras they have had to face another side effect of the virus and postpone all the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the club.









