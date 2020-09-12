Goalless draw between Eibar and Celta in La Liga debut

The debut of La Covid League ended with a zero draw in Ipurúa between el Eibar and Celta, a round trip football match but with no success in the face of the goals. Eibar dominated the first half and the visitors the second.

Pedro León immediately had the first chance, but his shot went over the crossbar. The Celtian reply was given by Nolito, who hit him with his left foot and Dmitrovic, with a changed hand, avoided the goal. Bigas earned the first league card for an elbow to Brais.













The best

Serbian goalkeeper Dmitrovic was the best of the match

The turn was then for Sergi Enrich who caught Villar on the wrong foot, but again the ball went off the post. However, the clearest chance of the first half was for Brais Méndez. The midfielder controlled the ball inside the area and, with Dmitrovic ahead, the Galician tried over the goalkeeper although he was deflected.

The second half was quite similar, more dominated by Celta and with occasions that did not bear fruit. Aidoo had the first to the center of Brais. The next was a double for the Galician team: first Emre Mor could score and then Hugo Mallo in the rebound. Dmitrovic interposed in the two auctions, and the Serbian was the best of the gunsmith box.





The first expelled

Double yellow for Pape Diop

In the 87th minute came the first expulsion from the League. Pape Diop blocked Santi Mina and took the second yellow and the subsequent red. Celta looked for the goal until the end without getting it. Distribution of points in the debut of the League.







