Goal festival in Liverpool’s suffered victory against Leeds de Bielsa

Football at full speed. Football in its purest form. The Premier is back. Reigning champions Liverpool made their debut in an empty Anfield that is much less Anfield against Leeds United, an English football classic that has returned to the Premier 16 years after the hand of Crazy Marcelo Bielsa. He didn’t make it easy for him. Liverpool won but had to sweat blood to make amends for your defensive mistakes. The reds won with a penalty goal three minutes from time, an absurd maximum penalty committed by rookie Rodrigo Moreno, which had a most unfortunate premiere.









It was Jürgen Klopp’s team very similar to the end of last season. A hammer up, but loose behind, where Virgil Van Dijk was reckless by going too much. Salah was the man of the match with a hat trick.





Two penalties

Liverpool had two penalties in favor

The first goal came very early, after three minutes in a clear penalty by the hands of the German Koch who transformed the Egyptian with a shot through the center. Bielsa’s teams are not daunted because they only know how to play attack. Led in midfield by veteran Pablo Hernandez, Leeds tied in the 12th minute on a placed shot from Jack Harrison. His joy would not last long because at 20 Van Dijk would head unopposed to a 2-1 corner kick.

But Van Dijk himself made a big mistake at 30 by failing to clear forcefully and allowing a corner shot from Bamford to beat Brazilian Alisson Becker (2-2). Without truce, the first half would still see the 3-2, again from Salah, who picked up a rebound to launch a shot throughout the squad.





Bad debut

Rodrigo Moreno had an unfortunate premiere

The second part was played at a slower pace. After a dull first quarter of an hour, Leeds drew again with a cross from Helder Costa and a good shot from the Polish Klich. Minutes before Rodrigo Moreno had entered through Bamford. The Brazilian Hispanic had an unfortunate debut because in 87 he would commit an absurd penalty in a knockdown on Fabinho and Salah put the final 4-3. Klopp breathed and Marceo Bielsa kept the honey on his lips. He has the consolation of a very dignified debut and of having scored three goals at Anfield.







