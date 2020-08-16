Girona is already in the final

After 1 to 0 in favor of the first leg, the script dreamed of by Girona was advance soon in the stadium of the Mediterranean Games with a goal that will force Almería to score three to come back. Cast is exactly what happened. Not even five minutes had passed when a missile from outside the area of ​​one of Girona’s fittest players, Samu Sáiz, further channeled the classification in a play in which goalkeeper Sivera could probably have done something else.

Perhaps it was a Francis slogan, since Gumbau had tried it just before and in the same way after the Andalusian goalkeeper would not have been very fine in Montilivi.













With the clear mentality of going for the match and trying to score a goal despite the advantage in the first leg, Girona had the match fairly controlled. As happened on Thursday with an eleven practically traced, since Aday was the only change forced by some physical discomfort and his place was taken by Jairo. In Almería, meanwhile, one of the main novelties was the return of Juan Muñoz who, along with Darwin Núñez, led the Andalusian attempt to react since, despite the initial blow, they tried not to lower their arms or give the eliminatory by loss. Both also tried it with long shots that Riesgo sent to a corner.

On the other hand, the Girona goalkeeper could not do anything when Lazo finished a good against Darwin Núñez himself to score the tying goal at half an hour, just before the hydration break, which Girona thanked to recover the lost order after a few minutes of local domain.





The Girona team would still have been able to score the second goal on a couple of occasions before half-time, one when Stuani collided with Sivera after a great pass into space from Granell and another from Samu who finished too hard on an empty goal.









The script did not change much with the start of the second half because Borja had another clear chance to finish off just a new center from Samu. And later, in the final stretch of the match and with the tie almost sentenced, the same protagonists manufactured 1-2, in a counter, for Stuani to score his 31st goal. Girona overcomes the pending issue of winning away from home at the key moment and certifies the classification for a playoff final that starts on Thursday. It could be lost Mojica who ended up injured yesterday.







