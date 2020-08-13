Girona begins its assault on First

Almost a month after the Second Division League ended, the Girona This afternoon (7.30 pm) will start the playoff for promotion to First Division – the third in the last six years – facing Almería in Montilivi in the first leg. The threat of coronavirus is latent. He Almeria announced late yesterday afternoon that he has decided to travel after isolating a footballer who tested positive first and then negative. Its results are inconclusive and are awaiting a third test.

The people of Girona will seek to get a good income for the return and be able to follow in the footsteps of Cádiz and the HuescaIn the case of the Aragonese, having recovered the category just one season after losing it, as Girona also intends to do now.













During all this time and having barely enjoyed a week off, the Gironans have been able to conscientiously prepare for this tie against an opponent whom they already defeated at home by the minimum with just four days to go. It was just the third game for Francisco on the bench, with whom the team has only lost one match of the six it has played, the one on the last day at the Alcorcón field.

Therefore, after a frenzied landing with two matches per week pospandemia, the Andalusian has now been able to have the time necessary to work with a new squad, despite the fact that not as much as his counterpart on the Almería bench, the Portuguese José Gomes, who will just make his debut today after relieving his compatriot Mário Silva ago little more than two weeks.

In fact, between the two teams they add up to eight coaches this season, an unusual fact for two teams that still have options to move up.

In Girona, where they recovered the wingers Maffeo and Calavera and only lost Brian Oliván due to a sprained ankle, they are very convinced of achieving it. This was stated by Francisco in the preview, even assuring that “many of the players are in the best moment of the season.” Hours before, two of its most important players, such as striker Stuani and captain Àlex Granell, had also expressed themselves in the same sense, who also referred to the uncertainty with which they have lived these last weeks: “We trained well, but without having a Specific date to play again became more complicated. There were days when you came home and wondered if the effort would be rewarded or would it come to nothing ”, the two acknowledged before concentrating on Tuesday at the Camiral hotel within the PGA golf course in Caldes.







