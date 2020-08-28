Germany to ban the crowd from stadiums until 2021

Braking the return of the public to stadiums and sports venues. He Angela Merkel government will harden the restrictions imposed on the population to control the pandemic of coronavirus. Among these measures, Germany will prolong the ban of the public on soccer fields and in other venues, at least until 2021.





According to a draft agreement between the Government and the landers, the prohibition of the public in sports venues, cultural facilities, festivals or fairs is extended until the end of the year

According to the AFP agency, which has had access to a draft agreement negotiated by the federal government and the 16 landers, the authorities intend to tighten controls to ensure that quarantine periods are respected, under threat of a fine.









Some measures that are taken to prevent a new peak, since “in recent weeks the number of infections has increased again.” Currently in Germany there are 237,936 cases of Covid-19 (1,507 new in the last 24 hours) and 9,285 deaths (+5), according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Thus, Germany intends to extend until the end of the year the prohibition of the public in sports venues, cultural facilities, festivals or fairs, according to the draft agreement.





German League Proposal

The League had asked to relax the restrictions by introducing measures such as nominal entries to be able to track the infected public

This extension of the prohibition supposes a hard blow to the clubs football and other disciplines, who hoped to start the new season with a partial opening of the stands to the fans.

The German league, in collaboration with the German Football Federation, on Wednesday presented a project to relax restrictions to be able to open the stadiums. The football authorities had proposed issue nominal tickets to be able to track the public in case of contagion.





Handball Final four

The ‘final four’ to be held on December 28 and 29 in Cologne is still on the air











In addition to football (the Bundesliga was to start on September 18), a massive event already set as the Champions Final Four of handball, which should be disputed December 28-29 at the Lanxess Arena in Suburb, displaced since June by the coronavirus crisis. The EHF must manifest itself.

He Minister of the Interior and Sports, the conservative Horst Seehofer, had requested a return of fans to the sports venues, but it has now been in evidence, contradicted by the gates and regional governments. In fact, his colleague the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, already rejected at the beginning of August the idea of ​​a return of the spectators to the football stadiums because it would “send a wrong sign”To society.

“The population does not understand that many people can move within a confined space, but that not possible carry out a match football with a few separate viewers each other, “said the minister in the newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine.





Possible exceptions

The project contemplates “exceptions” to the ban in landers where the infection rate is low

The draft agreement between the federal government and the landers provides “Exceptions” in those regions where the infection rate is low for at least one week, and “if it is ensured that the participants come exclusively from this region or neighboring regions” where the spread of the virus is contained.









The German Federal Government and the Landers recommend citizens to “keep contacts as low as possible”, to limit private meetings to a maximum of 25 people, to respect the safety distance minimum of 1.5 meters and to give preference to outdoor meetings.



