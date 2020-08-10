Germany rejects the return of the public to football stadiums

Ethe German minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has rejected fully the idea of ​​a Return of the spectators to the stadiums football in Germany. It would be “sending the wrong signal” to society while the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in the country.





Concern about sprouts

In Germany, with 218.00 positive cases, they fear that football could be a source of contagion at a critical time due to the return of vacations from other countries

In his Twitter account, the German minister considers that the presence of “thousands of aficionados in the stadiums does not match the evolution current ”of number of infections what is in the country, which are some 218.000 positive cases according to the John Hopkins Institute.









Spahn made these statements after a meeting with the regional ministers of Health. “Now it’s about take no risk that is avoidable, ”said the conservative minister. “We feel that we must be vigilant. In the current situation, having thousands of fans in the stadiums would be send a bad signal”.





Government caution

The German soccer league, the DFL, advocates a partial return of the public to the Bundesliga stadiums in the new season, which should start in mid-September. To this end, the DFL had submitted to the Government a protocol detailed in July.

Also, at the beginning of August, the 36 professional clubs in Germany, of the First and Second Division, had agreed to the model proposed by the DFL. Among the proposed measures were prohibited seats without seats (standing), the sale of alcohol inside stadiums until October, and the displacement of fans until the end of the year.

Even so, Minister Jens Spahn considered that the protocol of the DFL was “good in theory“, But” what is decisive is the “practice in daily life”.





Proposed measures

The DFL designed a protocol that included the prohibition of seats without seats, the sale of alcohol and the movement of fans











The approval of the return of the public by the authorities was no longer expected easy before the meeting of the federal ministers. “Professional football is not at the top of the priority list of the Ministers of Health ”, the president of the conference of regional ministers had warned, Dilek Kalayci.

The president of Bavaria, Markus Söder,

South, also showed his skepticism when stating that “it would not be smart to have 20,000 or 25,000 people inside the stadiums ”at a time when children in his region will return to school.





Rejection of doctors

Also the Federation of doctors considers the return of the fans “a real risk of massive contagion”

The Federation of German doctors, the Marburger Bund, has also demonstrated against the reopening of the stadiums. “He risk of contagion

massive would be real", said the president of the entity, Susanne Johna,

John, In the diary New Osnabrück Newspaper.

Germany has already decided that all the big public events remain prohibited at least until October 31st.







