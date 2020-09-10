Gaudu pushes an amateur who ends up in the gutter

The Slovenian revolution was unleashed in the second stage of the Pyrenees with the triumph in Laruns of the youthful Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates), 21, and the assault on the yellow jersey of Primoz Roglic, the same one who took the red jersey of the Return 2019.

While the ninth stage also stood out for the beautiful gesture of Egan Bernal with a amateur Colombian by giving him his bouquet of flowers from the podium, David gaudu He starred on the other side of the coin by fortuitously pushing a member of the public who was invaded the road a bit; the individual, dressed in a polka dot raincoat to protect himself from the rain, ended up in the gutter.







