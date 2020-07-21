Fuenlabrada positives put check promotion playoff times in check

He controversial postponement of the match of the last day of the SmartBank League between Fuenlabrada and Deportivo in Riazor, due to the positive of Covid-19 of up to 12 members of the Madrid team yesterday and two less today as confirmed by the Galician health authorities, has caused an avalanche of complaints from various clubs and has put in check the schedule of the matches of the playoff promotion to First.

In principle, LaLiga shuffles that the meeting between Galicians and Madrid will be played on July 30 from 9:00 pm, although it will depend on the state of health of the infected players. The twelve infected members of Fuenlabrada, between players and staff, do not present symptoms of the disease, but it will be essential that they give a negative result in the next PCR test so that the ball rolls. For the moment, the footballers remain isolated at the NH Finisterre Hotel in A Coruña.













For their part, Girona, Almería and Zaragoza, classified for the playoff, await events to find out when they will play the first tie for a place in the First Division. The Aragonese, in addition, also do not know their rival, since Fuenlabrada is about to reach sixth place, at the moment in the hands of Elche.

Arrival of the Fuenlabrada players in A Coruña. (EFE)



If the match in Riazor is played on July 30, LaLiga plans on August 2 and 5 for the playoff semifinals and on 8 and 11 for the final for a First place spot that will accompany Huesca and Cádiz, first and second in the SmartBank League, which achieved direct classification for the highest category.

If this schedule is met and Fuenlabrada is Zaragoza's rival, the team in southern Madrid would only have three days off for what would be the most important game of the year at that time, while those of Víctor Fernández would have had 13 days to prepare the meeting. One more controversy.













The mess in the noble zone of the Second classification is repeated in the lower part, where Deportivo, in the mouth of its president, Fernando Vidal, and his coach, Fernando Vázquez, has manifested the injustice that the postponement of his match against the madrileños while the rest of the last day was disputed.

“It cannot be postponed in the last two days. Matches must be played at the same time. The breach is total and absolute. The competition has been adulterated, ”complained the Galician president, who dropped to Second B due to the result of the other matches of the day. By cons, Albacete saved the category.

Albacete players celebrate the permanence. (EP)



Vidal did not comply with the relegation to Second, since they also have pending the resolution of the TAD due to an improper alignment of Extremadura on the penultimate day. The president also reported that Deportivo will go to court for violating the "principle of equality" and called for repeating the last day.









For its part, Rayo Vallecano, who was in the fight for the playoff, assured that he had been threatened with the loss of points if they did not jump onto the field on the last day, while Numancia, dropped on the last day, also expressed in an official statement its disagreement with the management of LaLiga.

