Fuenlabrada players confined in a hotel after testing positive for Covid-19

The match between Deportivo de La Coruña and Fuenlabrada It had to be postponed the Monday after several players of the Madrid team gave positive for coronavirus, said the organizer of the championship, disrupting the last day of the second division of Spanish football.

“Given the detection of positive cases in the CF Fuenlabrada, the RFEF and LaLiga have mutually agreed to postpone the RC Deportivo-CF Fuenlabrada meeting due to force majeure,” La Liga said in a statement.

When the match is played, Fuenlabrada will compete for a place in the playoffs promotion to the first division, while Deportivo will not play Nothing since it has lost the category after the results of the last day.







