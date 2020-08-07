Fuenlabrada is left without promotion of a penalty promotion and in minute 94

Fuenlabrada’s dream ended in the most abrupt and cruel way. After defending Ciss’s goal in the 11th minute throughout the second half that seemed eternal, in the 94th minute the possibility of fighting for promotion disappeared. By some involuntary hands of José Fran. For a penalty in which the VAR intervened. For a play that the referee Díaz de Mera had to go see. The referee saw a maximum penalty and Beauvue, who had already drawn, did not miss from 11 meters and snatched sixth place from the Madrid team to give Elche the last playoff place, which will be Zaragoza’s rival in the first round of the promotion .









The dispatch mess was solved by the field. The mess that originated in the heights was fixed by the ball … and the VAR. Now the resolution of the procedure of the investigating judge of the Federation loses interest, unless it saves Deportivo, who managed to finish fourth from the tail.





18 days later, after a suspension for the visitors’ coronavirus positives and another postponement for the Galicians to gather enough players, the Second Division ended. Although the A Coruña club insisted that the match never had to be played, that it had to be suspended all day 42 on July 20. “This game is not fair,” read the Riazor video scoreboards.

Even so, Deportivo came out motivated to the pitch, if only to frustrate his rival, as it turned out at the end. Fuenlabrada was about to achieve the objective heroically. The South Madrid team, neighboring Getafe and Leganés, appeared with 13 players, the eleven starters and only two substitutes alongside José Ramón Sandoval. He was so short of troops that he could not afford any injury to his seven first-team players. What’s more, the goalkeeper, Álvaro Ruvira, from the subsidiary, normally plays in Regional.





With those few wickers, the Madrilenians raised a very defensive game. However, the game soon turned their heads with a goal from Pathé Ciss in a set piece, which evened it all out. Jovanovic cleared very centered and the Senegalese volleyed into the net from the edge.

In that start, Fuenla could even sentence but Nteka and Jeisson, especially the Peruvian, were not successful on the occasions they had. In fact, the neophyte Ruvira hardly suffered in the first 45 minutes where another kid stood out, Alberto Fernández, very active and vertical to keep Depor away and busy defending.





But everything changed after the break. Deportivo, well managed by Aketxe, imposed its best rhythm and trade. In addition, Fernando Vázquez refreshed the team well. While in Fuenlabrada he was just going and with his tongue out, the Galicians were putting more wood with Mollejo and Keko.

The visitors held out as best they could. They even gave up on kickbacks. They were only concerned about not leaving spaces. But locals found cracks easily. Corners and approaches followed. Aketxe and Keko touched the goal. Then luck turned its back on goalkeeper Ruvira. He cleared a cross with his fists but with the misfortune that the ball ended up in his goal with a rebound in Beauvue. The draw was still worth it. Six minutes to go, which was a real torture. And then came the terrible addition, when the penalty was called. Ruvira couldn’t be the hero. And Beauvue made Elche happy and sank Fuenlabrada, who had tears left behind.







