Fuenlabrada case: Rayo Vallecano also puts LaLiga in a bind

The snowball unleashed after the positive by Covid-19 of the Fuenlabrada squad before playing the last day of the SmartBank League is getting a little bigger every day. While Madrid players are still isolated in a hotel in A Coruña, the different governing bodies of football receive various requests and resources on a daily basis.

The organizer of the competition, LaLiga, has proposed that Deportivo – Fuenlabrada that it was not possible to play due to the affectation of the pandemic in the Madrid expedition is suspended due to force majeure and that Elche is the team that plays the promotion playoff. But first the Fuenlabrada squad demanded to be able to fight for a place in the aforementioned playoff and this Monday has been Rayo Vallecano the one that has complicated everything a little more. Who is right, moral or regulatory, is increasingly further from the human intellect.













Ecos del Dépor – Fuenlabrada

For Rayo, the competition is “adulterated”

El Rayo issued a statement Monday that reports that has requested the Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation the suspension of day 42 of the SmartBank League being, in his opinion, “adulterated” by the suspension of Deportivo-Fuenlabrada and in which he asks that, if that match cannot be played, it be held a previous tie against Elche for the sixth place in the classification.

The Madrid team understands that if Deportivo – Fuenlabrada is not played, “Elche should not be the team that was directly awarded this place, taking into account that the match between that team and Real Oviedo was played adulterated, lacking the pressure to which the simultaneous dispute ”of the other party would have subjected it. For Rayo there is a “flagrant breach of Circular No. 93 issued by the RFEF concerning the uniformity of schedules in the last two days of the First and Second Division National League Championships.”

A member of the Fuenlabrada, at the Finisterre hotel in A Coruña (Cabalar / EFE)



In the event that the request for the repetition of the 42nd day does not prosper, Rayo asks that “it be decided subsidiarily in the following sense, as long as Fuenlabrada could not compete, the dispute of a qualifying round or previous match” against Elche a In order to discern which of these two teams should face Real Zaragoza in the promotion. El Rayo also assures that “it is possible to understand that the same damage, neither more nor less, is what is generated by Deportivo and Numancia the results of Albacete Balompié and Lugo by not playing the matches at the same time and disregarding the pressure caused ”For other encounters.









Finally, the club chaired by Raúl Martín Presa points out that “if the League of 24 teams in the Second were to be estimated as a Solomonic solution so as not to damage or collateral damage due to the irregular dispute on the last day, Rayo Vallecano’s participation in promoting promotion of five should be agreed accordingly or six participants (depending on the Fuenlabrada) as an intrinsic measure to the previous one ”.









