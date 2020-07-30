Fuenlabrada asks to play the postponed match in Riazor on August 2

The template of the Fuenlabrada It already sees the light after a few days especially convulsed in the sports and especially health sphere with up to 28 coronavirus positives within the template. The good evolution of those infected has caused the Madrid team to request the dispute on next August 2 of the controversial game postponed against Deportivo in Riazor.

The only premise for the club chaired by Jonathan Praena is that "the negative results in the tests that are being released remain until Thursday." If this assumption is fulfilled, the "squad will be able to play the game," although LaLiga must give its approval, which in recent days had definitively suspended the match and had given Elche the last playoff spot to which it aspired. the Fuenlabrada.













Good evolution

“Last Sunday the club reported that it was not in a position to discuss dates as it was in a situation of uncertainty”





Fuenlabrada statement







A decision by the employers that was based on the predisposition of Fuenlabrada to abide by any decision about the party in Riazor. However, the Fuenlabrada later explained that it did not renounce the playoff and clarified that it would only accept the definitive suspension when the CSD and the RFEF, which are the other competent bodies, expressed themselves in the same sense after analyzing objective reports.

Chico Flores, the only player admitted for the coronavirus. (EFE)



"Last Sunday the club reported that it was not in a position to discuss dates as it was in a situation of uncertainty, despite the latest results of the PCR tests and the evolution in the last four days has been very good, for what we are looking forward to at the end of this season ", reported the Madrid club.

For its part, the squad has been at all times against the suspension of the match in Riazor and it was announced in a statement. The players are still isolated at the NH Finisterre hotel in A Coruña and yesterday Chico Flores, who was the only member of the squad admitted due to the virus, was discharged from hospital.













The only one entered

Chico Flores was discharged from hospital in the last hours

The promotion playoff dispute has been further complicated in the last hours, as the virus has also attacked Almería and Zaragoza. A positive in the Andalusian team and another in the Aragonese team, added to the complicated scenario of Fuenlabrada, put the fight for a place in First in check.

