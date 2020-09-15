From anathema to new order

12 years ago, in a Barcelona-Racing, Guardiola He decided to go up to a youth squad who had barely had two games in Second Division B and put him in one of the most critical positions in his scheme. He had just turned 20 and Sergio Busquets, although that season he played some (very few) interior games, he no longer moved from the Camp Nou midfield. Playing as a sole organizer. His football was so specific and indisputable that Touré got tired of competing with him, others like Mascherano adapted to playing defense. This has been so until now. until Koeman has decided to tweak the system.









It is no coincidence that both in the first part and in the second of the friendly against Nàstic, Barça formed with a 4-2-3-1. Without closing the door to other drawings, the bet of the new Blaugrana coach is to play with a double pivot. It is the new order. And such is Koeman’s authority that no one has criticized that paradigm shift.

The 4-3-3 came with Rijkaard in 2003 and was definitely established when they brought Davids to him. Then the system found equilibrium. Although in the first period the midfielder was always defensive in nature (Márquez, Edmílson and Motta). At the time of Valverde, Busquets and Rakitic got together a lot in some sets of the game, when the forwards fell off the hook. But the new Barcelona coach has opted for the double pivot without euphemisms or without artifice that disguises it.

Busquets and Alena They started ahead of the defense. After the break, the couple went Of

Jong and Ri

who



Puig. What was anathema before has become the prototype of football that the Dutch coach wants. Especially since his intention is to unleash the modern game of Frenkie de Jong. Although he played 42 games and scored 2 goals, the media, signed for 75 million in 2019, was too confined in the indoor position last season, the one of his debut.

De Jong’s great virtues are his handling and his ease of turning and overcoming pressure. Now you can go down to get the ball and take it almost to the edge of the rival area. Koeman knows well how to empower De Jong, whom he already managed in the Dutch national team, finalist in the 2019 Nations League. For this reason, he also wants him to play outlined on the left.













Paradigm shift

Accustomed to the weight of the medullary in the Camp Nou, the doubt is if only two media will not be at an inferiority





Over time, the double pivot has removed the stigma of defensive tactic. Recently there are teams that have practiced touch football with the 4-2-3-1. In Europe it has given great results. Two years ago, Ajax de De Jong, De Ligt, Tadic and Van de Beek fascinated the most purists with this system and was at the gates of the Champions League final. A title that Bayern won less than a month ago with Thiago and Goretzka in the engine room.

In the same way, 4-3-3 cannot always be associated with creation and control football. France in the World Cup (with Kanté, Pogba and Matuidi) and Liverpool (with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum) were successful with a trio of physical and back-and-forth media.

But the truth is that at the Camp Nou the double pivot has been an almost unprecedented model, which has aroused misgivings. One of the great forces of the club’s most glorious era was the weight and numerical superiority of the midfield. Even the Santos coach went so far as to assure that Barça played the 2011 Club World Cup final with seven midfielders: Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta, Cesc, Thiago, Messi and Alves, who joined from the side. Mascherano, who entered in the 56th minute for Piqué, was the eighth.









The question now is to see what will happen with only two footballers in the area, if they will be able to cover the entire territory, if the development will not suffer or if the team will unravel in the middle.

For it to work, you will have to understand De Jong’s companion well. Pjanic, who will be introduced today, has played quite a bit during his career in that demarcation. At Juve, not with Sarri but with Allegri, and also at Roma, with Luis Enrique and Spalletti on the bench, he did. It could be the most immediate performance tandem.





Attack football

The double pivot does not have to be defensive: Ajax from 18-19 and Bayern this year have shown it





For his part, Busquets was used in the double pivot with Xabi Alonso in the selection during the 2010 World Cup and in the 2012 Eurocup, won by Spain. For Aleñá it is not new either since Rubi gave him minutes there at Betis during the transfer of the previous year. While Riqui Puig has hardly worked on it. All three, being trained at La Masia, start at a disadvantage: the double pivot was anathema for years at Barcelona.







