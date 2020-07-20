France Football will not deliver the Ballon d’Or in 2020 for the coronavirus

There will not be Golden Ball 2020. Magazine France Football, which manages the awarding of the award, has announced that due to exceptional circumstances due to the pandemic of the coronavirus This year the considered best footballer of the season will not be chosen. In this way, Lionel Messi, awarded in 2019 with his sixth wound, he will keep that honor for another year.

"In such a unique year it cannot, and should not, be treated as an ordinary year. In case of doubt, it is better to abstain than to persist ", indicated the French publication on the cancellation of an award that" transmits values ​​such as exemplary, solidarity and responsibility, in addition to sports excellence alone ".













The decisive reason for not awarding the prestigious golden ball this year has been the cancellation of some competitions due to the virus and the change in regulations on the resumption of football. “Such a long break, with so many special arrangements, to choose the best have not been helpful. The best of what, by the way? It would not be worthy of our history ”, explains the magazine.

It will be the first time that the Ballon d’Or has not been awarded since it was created in 1956. Neither will the best player be awarded, a distinction awarded to Megan Rapinoe in 2019, nor will the Kopa trophy for the best young footballer, held by Matthijs De Ligt, and Yashin for best goalkeeper, currently owned by Alisson Becker.

North American Megan Rapinoe won the Ballon d’Or in 2019. (AP)



"We did not want to place an indelible-style asterisk on the list of awards 'Trophy won in exceptional circumstances due to the Covid-19 health crisis,' he says. France Football who prefers a "sprain" in his career than regretting "a big scar". The one-year hiatus responds to a "responsible and logical" decision that allows the "credibility and legitimacy" of the award to be preserved.









On the other hand, the magazine has also explained the logistical difficulties with the 220 journalists spread around the world that make up the jury in charge of deciding the award. "Some may have been distracted or deviated from their observation mission due to other priorities and emergencies that must be managed," explains the publication, again with the virus as a decisive element.





The Women’s Golden Ball, the Kopa trophy for the best young player and the Yashin trophy for the best goalkeeper will also not be awarded.

“The Ballon d’Or story is too valuable to risk damaging it with a shaky exercise. In these hectic times, taking a break is a luxury and an invaluable necessity. So that football, as a whole, recovers momentum, passion and emotion. I can’t wait for the next Ballon d’Or … “, he concluded France Football.

The cancellation of the Ballon d'Or follows the path marked by the Best award, awarded by FIFA to the best player, which was canceled by the pandemic last May. Also Messi, awarded last year, will retain this distinction until 2021. While the Ballon d'Or analyzes the performance of players in a calendar year, The Best analyzes footballers during a soccer season.








