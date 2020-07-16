Fran Guaita, new head of sports for Cadena SER in Valencia

Valencia, Jul 15 (EFE) .- The Valencian journalist Fran Guaita has been named the new head of sports for Cadena SER in Valencia “within the restructuring of the department promoted in the face of the new radio season,” reported sources from the network in a statement.

The new sports chief, 39, has a degree in Information Sciences from the Cardenal Herrera-CEU University and has previously worked in the Superdeporte newspaper and Radio Nou, until in 2011 he joined the Cadena SER where he has covered soccer and basketball information and has directed several of its sports programs.









Guaita will be in charge of a team made up of Pedro Morata, head of sports from the mid-1990s until now, José Manuel Alemán, Carlos Martínez and Chimo Masmano. EFE