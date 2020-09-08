Formula 1 says goodbye to the Williams family

One of the most mythical families of the paddock leaves the paddock Formula 1. Claire williams, deputy team leader Williams Racing founded by his father 43 years ago, will leave his position in the team after the conclusion of the Italian GP after 18 years in it and where he started in 2002 working in the Communications Office.

While he was leading the team, Claire was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on the Queen’s Birthday Honors List in 2016, in recognition of her services to the Formula 1. The last act of Claire As Deputy Director of the team, and probably one of the most crucial, was the role she played in the successful campaign for a more sustainable F1 with the new Concorde Agreement, now signed by all teams, to achieve a more even competition with financial regulations and more equitable technicians from 2021.









“I was hoping to continue my role for a long time and thus preserve the Williams family legacy, but our need to find an investment earlier this year was due to a number of factors, many of which were beyond our control. , led to the sale of the equipment to Dorilton Capital “, says Claire williams in the note of the team.

“My family has always put our racing team and our people first and this was the right decision as I know that in them we have found the right people to lead Williams front of the starting grid and also preserve the legacy of WilliamsClaire continued.

“I have made the decision to leave the team to allow Dorilton a new start, it has not been an easy decision, but I think it is the right one for everyone involved as I have had the enormous privilege of having grown up in this team and in the wonderful world of Formula 1”, He assures Claire williams.

















