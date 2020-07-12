Formula 1: Race, live

By
James Ashley
-

👉 Christian Horner says they have already detected and rectified the errors and that Max Verstappen is ready to return to the fray.

The Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), winner last Sunday in the
Red Bull Ring, will face as leader of the contest the second race of the World Cup
Formula 1, to be held again in Austria, behind closed doors and on the same stage; and who has been ‘baptized’ as
Styrian GP, the region in which the
Spielberg.

The red traffic light of
Styrian GP It will go out at 15:10. Are you ready? Ready? Let’s start!

READ  Bihar Board Intermediate Time Table 2020 available at www.biharboard.ac.in

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here