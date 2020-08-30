Formula 1 | Live: Belgian GP

Nicholas Latifi – 0 points



Kimi Räikkönen – 0 points



George Russell – 0 points



Romain Grosjean – 0 points

Hamilton won two Sundays ago, in Montmeló (Barcelona), the

Big prize of Spain, where he improved the podium record in the

Formula 1 he shared with Schumacher – raising it to 156 – with his fourth win in the first six rounds of the pandemic championship by

coronavirus. The eighty-eighth of his career in

F1, which places it only three from another of the historical records of the

Kaiser: that of victories in the premier category.

The

race of the

Belgian GP of

Formula 1 It will start at 15:10 hours (UTC + 2).