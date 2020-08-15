Formolo surprises the Jumbo and takes the third stage

The Italian Davide Formolo starred in a successful getaway and was proclaimed winner of the third stage of the Dauphiné 2020, a day that included the passage through La Madeleine and ended in the ascent to Saint Martin de Belleville, where the UAE Emirates cyclist barely conserved a handful of seconds, after a final of suffering and exhaustion with the entire Jumbo trying to end your adventure. Primoz Roglic retains and consolidates its leadership.

Formolo, 27 years old, current champion of Italy, winner of the last stage of Barcelona of the Volta a Catalunya 2019 and recent second classified in the Strade Bianche after Wout van Aert, was part of the break of the day, eliminated his escape companions (eight others) on the ascent to La Madeleine, he came to have the virtual lead of the Dauphiné and began to lose second after second as the Jumbo increased the pace in the main peloton. The Italian rider faced the final climb with a 4-minute lead but crossed the red flag with just 57 seconds and an insatiable Primoz Roglic who wanted to win this time too. Finally, Formolo won with half a minute to spare, while Roglic, second at the finish line, got a new bonus and, even more important, managed to distance Egan Bernal, fainted in the final meters. In the new general, the Colombian from Ineos has fallen to seventh place, 31 seconds behind the intractable leader of Dauphiné.









The break of the day was made up of nine riders, again without the least Spanish presence. Of the nine attackers, the form of Formolo stood out, eliminating all his teammates (Bob Jungels, Pierre Latour, Daniel Oss …), in the tough climb to La Madeleine. At the top, 52 kilometers from the finish line, Formolo crowned alone while behind the team most interested in canceling their attack was Arkéa, by Nairo Quintana. However, the former Movistar could not hold the final rhythm afterwards and reached the goal in Bernal’s group.

The sustained rhythm of hunting that the Jumbo carried out claimed the usual carousel of victims. Among the first standouts, Chris Froome and Julian Alaphilippe, who dropped off about 12 kilometers from the finish line. With 5.5 kilometers from the finish, with others off the hook like Adam Yates, Formolo had just 2 minutes left, while Rigoberto Urán and Geraint Thomas also surrendered far from the finish line, to the ruthless pace of the leader’s yellow train.

The Jumbo controls the Dauphiné with an iron hand (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)













However, Roglic lacked one more kilometer uphill to take this third stage. But overall, he now has 14 seconds over Thibaut Pinot and 20 over Emanuel Buchmann. Mikel Landa, who held out with the best, is fifth at 26s.

As a consequence of the end of Thursday under the hail, two riders did not start in this third stage. They are Dan Martin, who suffers a sacral bone injury, and the Andalusian Juan Pedro López, from Trek, with a broken wrist. Other riders, like Tony Martin, came out of control as a result of the storm and were re-caught by the Dauphiné judges. The furthest behind was the Frenchman Jérôme Cousin, who crossed the finish line 47 minutes late, but was also caught up.





The fourth stage

The penultimate stage of the Dauphiné, on Saturday, August 15, consists of just over 150 kilometers, starting in Ugine and finishing in Megève, where the final line is located in a second category pass, the ascent to the heliport of the winter resort . Previously, the route announces another five scoring highs and between these first two (Plan Bois and La Croix Fry) and, above all, the Bisanne special, with its 12.4 kilometers at 8.2% average elevation gain.









Dauphiné 2020 stage 4 route (DAUPHINÉ)











