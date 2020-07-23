Former NBA Nate Robinson goes boxing

He ex player from NBA and three times champion of the math contest, Nate Robinson, goes to boxing. Until now basketball player will fight against the ‘youtuber’ Jake Paul as part of the event Legends Only League in which the mythical

Mike Tyson



will get back in the ring.

“I want to prove that I am a world-class athlete. I played football in college, I played 11 seasons in NBA and I am excited to enter the world of boxing “he said Nate Robinson to the American journalist, Shams Charania. The fight will be held on September 12 and will be display, because the event does not count for the professional boxing circuit.









The career in NBA of Nate Robinson It was marked by the highs and lows. Despite measuring only 1 meter and 75 centimeters, the baseman managed to win the competition’s dunk contest three times. In addition, the natural player from Seattle came to play some NBA finals in 2010 as a member of the Boston Celtics.