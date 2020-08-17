Font: “We must try to make this board make the least number of decisions”

The pre-candidate for the presidency of Barcelona Víctor Font appeared for the first time on television in prime time. And he did it to ask for elections in Barcelona. “I am in favor of an election as soon as possible. We have hit rock bottom. Institutional stability depends on making elections now. The voice is unanimous. You have to make this transition without wasting time “, claimed the businessman on TV3.

According to the president, the elections cannot be in March 2021. "That would be ending the mandate and we must try to make this board make the fewest possible decisions," he said. Before predicting that the crisis would last two years, at least. "It is necessary to avoid that they are two lost years because if Bartomeu exhausts the mandate we will lose this year and the one that comes".















One step aside

Bartomeu is very resilient, he has a great capacity for resistance. But now an act of generosity is needed “







Emili Rousaud

Former vice president of FC Barcelona







Font was not alone. Two former directors also participated in the debate. Emili Rousaud was vice president of the club until last April when he resigned along with five other managers. Rousaud knows the president well and asks him to step aside. “Bartomeu is very resilient, he has a great capacity for resistance. But now an act of generosity is needed from the board ”.

Regarding his former teammates, the one who was to be the continuing candidate does not expect that at the board meeting this Monday “there will be a general resignation. There must be an order and tomorrow will be planned ”.







Elections later

If they resign now the new president would enter with the transfer market already finished and would sign the management commission “







Toni Freixa

Candidate for the 2015 elections







For his part, Toni Freixa, who has already appeared in the 2015 elections and is very knowledgeable about the club’s statutes, is betting on elections “in January, February or March or when the authorities allow it.” And he reasoned it. “Neither the president nor the board can call elections. If they resign, a management commission enters that would have up to three months to convene them ”, he recalled. And he gave an example that Bartomeu and his managers resign now would not be the most convenient. “If they resign now, the new president would enter with the transfer market already finished. It would be the management commission that would sign up ”, he pointed out.















The bench

Xavi and Guardiola are the only ones who have the capacity to face a challenge as complex as this one ”







Victor Font

Pre-candidate







Finally, Font ruled on the possibility that Ronald Koeman is chosen to be the coach of Barça. “Xavi and Guardiola are the only ones who have the capacity to face a challenge as complex as this one,” he defended his sports project. Instead, Freixa defined the Dutchman as a “cruyffista”, before remembering that he has the level to lead the team.







