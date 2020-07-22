First ATP tennis tournament canceled after the halt in Washington

The tournament of Washington, which marked the return of the official competition to men’s tennis, has been canceled, as announced by the ATP and the organizers of the American championship. This ATP 500 category tournament was to begin on August 13, to reactivate the season since the circuit was suspended on March 13 on the eve of Masters 1.000 de Indian Wells.

“I know how hard Mark Ein and his team have worked to adapt to the changing conditions of the moment, but unfortunately there are many factors at play that are beyond our control,” Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP, said in a statement.

With the suspension of the Washington tournament, the dispute of the Cincinnati Masters 1,000 and the US Open, which were to be held immediately afterwards at the Flushing Meadows facilities, in a kind of bubble similar to the one designed by the NBA, is also questioned. by the end of the competition.

