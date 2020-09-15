Final in Villard de Lans, the port that Perico Delgado dominated

He Tour of Francia enter your third week with a 164-kilometer stage that starts at 1:05 p.m. from La Tour du Pin and will culminate in Villard de Lans around five thirty in the afternoon. It is a deceptive mountain day, with five passes and a high finish, but it seems more designed for attacks and escapes of weightless people in the general classification than for a face-to-face between favorites, although as always in the Tour, you never know …

The most difficult pass of the day is the height of Saint Nizier de Moucherotte, 20.5 kilometers from the finish line and classified as the first category for its 11 kilometers, although with an average difference of 6.5%. The same designer of the route, Thierry Gouvenou, explains that it is a climb “rather paced”, that is, without complicated ramps or large paellas.

















After the descent and a section where the wind can influence, the ascent to the finish line will come into play, in Villard de Lans. But it is not any special climb, in fact it is only a third because it is only 2.2 kilometers, yes, almost 8 percent. Hard, but very short.

The statement of the day has historical resonances for the Tour. The start of La Tour du Pin is only the second, but in the previous one, in 1983, it was a stage that ended at the Alpe d’Huez in which Laurent Fignon took the yellow jersey that would accompany him to Paris. The previous leader, Pascal Simon, withdrew tearfully as he could no longer bear the pain of a broken shoulder blade. And the name most closely linked to the Villard de Lans legend is Perico Delgado, who won this summit twice. First in 1987, when he was fighting with Stephen Roche for that Tour that the Irishman would take, and then the following year, in a time-trial from Grenoble that Perico already did with the yellow jersey that he would keep until the end. Two of the Segovian’s best victories in the Tour de France.







