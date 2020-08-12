Figo invites Juan Carlos I to Portugal: “There are no pigtails here”

The emeritus king of Spain, Juan Carlos I, he moved to Estoril (Portugal) after communicating to his son the king Felipe VI his decision to live outside the country, according to the Portuguese network Televisao Independente (TVI). The chain, the most viewed in Portugal and that he did not cite sources, he affirms that Juan Carlos I is located in Estoril (Cascais), the same place where he lived part of his childhood and where his parents resided during a good part of his years of exile.

The newspaper The world has echoed the news and the former soccer player of the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, among other clubs, Luis Figo has welcomed Juan Carlos I: “Welcome your Majesty here there are no queues !!”, he wrote after making RT to the aforementioned media and referring to Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos.









Figo also criticized a few weeks ago the intention of the president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, to raise taxes to face the economic crisis caused by the incidence of coronavirus in Spain; He also called him a liar when it was discovered that there was no team of experts managing the pandemic. The Portuguese are not afraid of getting wet.









