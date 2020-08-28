FIFA protects Leo Messi

The image that fans of Barça they did not want to see for anything the world is not that far. Messi can put on another club’s shirt shortly. It’s more, Messi I could start the league with that team without any problem and for free. On September 19 he could be in the field of Wolverhampton with Manchester City. FIFA favors the move, well studied by the Argentine, to unilaterally break his contract.

“FIFA will give the transfer provisional to Messi yes or yes when his new club requests it ”, discovers the lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo in conversation with this newspaper. “In European legislation, the labor right of the worker to freely exercise his profession is above all,” he reasons. The aim is to avoid damaging the players. Currently the FIFA Transfer Verification System (TMS) is all digitized and the management takes just a few days.









“Now we need to know which club will dare to hire him knowing that a judge can dictate a stratospheric figure for the transfer”, asks Crespo, an expert in sports law, whenever FC Barcelona decides to defend its interests through the courts.





Goes for long

With the age of the Argentine, he could retire and that Barcelona had not seen a euro yet

In the opinion of the experts, a Spanish court should decide the case since the contract is signed in Spain. And more specifically, from Barcelona. “As happened when Neymar claimed a part of the renewal bonus from Barça.”

That means that if there is no agreed solution and the club denounces the player for a breach of contract, the resolution will go long. Following the example of Neymar, the Brazilian left in 2017 and until June of this year, almost three years after his flight to Paris, there has been no sentence in the first instance. To the point that, “with Messi’s age (33 years), it could happen that the Argentine retired and Barça still had not seen a single euro”, warn other experts in the field.

A dispute between the captain and the club would not be quick or easy. Nor can estimates be made on the amount that Barça may end up charging. “It will be like tossing a coin,” predicts Crespo graphically. In other words, it depends a lot on the magistrate who receives the case. It cannot even be ruled out that the judge ends up ruling that Messi and his new club must fully pay the 700 million of the termination clause. There are precedents in the Spanish jurisdiction, as in the case of the Joventut de Badalona that beat the player Albert Miralles and the Ourense Basketball Club. Miralles, a youth squad from La Penya, left in 2001 and the Galician team was forced to pay 1.2 million euros in 2004.













To fix the price

In favor of the club is the high record of the player for a decade; against, that in 12 months he will be free

Analyzing the Messi matter in more detail, specialists in sports law believe that a legal review plays against the club that denounces if it is a youth squad for whom there was no transfer and that in less than 12 months he is free. On the other hand, in favor of setting a high transfer price is the high record that Leo Messi has collected in the last decade at Barça.

“The key is in the drafting of the contract”, warns Crespo, since literality is the first thing that is studied in these cases. “If it is collected on June 10 as the deadline to activate the clause without just cause on the part of the player (as the club ensures) or if it is 10 days after the end of the season, which was August 23. Barça will defend that the letter is the letter and must be taken strictly while the player’s lawyers stick to the spirit of the contract in a season marked by the pandemic ”. What everyone agrees on is that Messi is winning 0-1 because he transfer He’ll get it.











