FIFA assures that it has “nothing to hide” before the investigation of abuse of power

The deputy secretary general of the FIFAAlasdair Bell assured on Monday in a telematic press conference that neither the organization nor its president, Gianni Infantino, they have “nothing to hide” as a result of the open criminal investigation by the extraordinary federal prosecutor of Switzerland, Stefan Keller, on July 30.

This investigation is related to a meeting that Gianni Infantino had with former attorney general Michael Lauber, and for which Stefan Keller believes that various crimes could have been committed, including abuse of power, violation of the secrecy to which public officials are obliged, assistance to offenders and incitement to such acts.













Evidence

The agency admits that this criminal investigation “has damaged FIFA and the FIFA President”

Alasdair Bell stressed on Monday that neither FIFA nor Infantino “have nothing to hide” and showed his predisposition to be “as transparent as possible and that the truth come to light.” “I want to make it clear that there is no factual basis for this criminal investigation. There is no description of criminal behavior of any kind, unless meeting with the attorney general has become a crime in Switzerland, ”he said ironically.

The Deputy Secretary General of FIFA assured that Infantino does not know what he has done wrong, since the meetings are part of his job. “We are one hundred percent certain that there has been no criminal behavior nor will there be a criminal conviction against the FIFA President,” Bell said.

Alasdair Bell acknowledged that this criminal investigation “has damaged FIFA and the President of FIFA,” pledged to cooperate “one hundred percent with the investigation” and hoped that “the truth will come to light and that it will come out quickly.” “There is nothing, zero, from a legal perspective that condemns us,” he said.

The deputy secretary general of FIFA also recalled that the investigation was based on an anonymous complaint. “If someone opens a criminal investigation, there should be a good reason for it and the truth is that there is no reason for it. There are anonymous complaints. We do not know who has made those complaints. It is the genesis of the investigation, I imagine. The people who made the complaints may want to see Infantino fall, ”he said. “In this situation, we see an absurd component and we try to draw parallels with Blatter and it has nothing to do with it. We would like the prosecutor to tell us what that criminal behavior is, ”he said.

“There is nothing serious to investigate, nothing that has been communicated to us and that indicates improper conduct or act. We are concerned about damage to the reputation of these people and organization. It is an unfair situation, we have to accept it, live with it and cooperate with the investigation one hundred percent. We will do what we can to guarantee that all the information will come to light, ”he reiterated.

Bell also stated that the Ethics Commission, independent of FIFA, could carry out its own investigation and in this regard noted that “Infantino would accept any decision.” The deputy secretary general of FIFA explained that Infantino’s meetings with the previous prosecutor took place to explain “that the organization was opening a new stage, with new principles of governance.” “No specific cases were debated but rather it was a sample of predisposition to collaborate and establish a relationship of trust to collaborate with the law,” he said.









“FIFA had a horrible history before Infantino’s arrival. Justice had to be shown that it is now a different organization and that cannot be changed with a one-off meeting but depends on creating a lasting relationship of trust. There were 20 cases open, from an earlier stage ”, he recalled.

Swiss Federal Prosecutor Stefan Keller opened a criminal investigation against FIFA President Giani Infantino last Thursday, July 30, in connection with a meeting he had with the previous attorney general, who was investigating a plot of corruption in football and resigned last Friday.

Former Attorney General Michael Lauber had launched an extensive investigation into football corruption, which involved FIFA, which has its headquarters in the Swiss city of Zurich. Keller believes that various crimes could have been committed, including abuse of power, violation of the secrecy to which public officials are bound, assistance to offenders and incitement to such acts. Lauber and Infantino met in mid-2017 in Bern, but both later said they did not recall that conversation.

A federal court last Friday upheld a false accusation against Lauber, who shortly after announced his resignation. Keller also called on Parliament on Thursday to lift Lauber’s immunity to investigate him in the same way as the rest of those involved. Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini are also part of investigations into corruption in the football that started in 2014. The entity that oversees the Swiss Attorney General’s Office recalled that the presumption of innocence applies in all cases







