Ferrari reacts with a restructuring of its technical department

Ferrari announced on Wednesday a restructuring of the technical department of its Formula One team after its poor start to the 2020 season. Ferrari is fifth in the Constructors’ World ranking after three races. The German Sebastian Vettel

and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc

They finished sixth and eleventh, respectively, in the last race of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Thus, the 'Scuderia' has announced a restructuring of its technical team and the creation of a new 'performance development department'. According to Ferrari, this restructuring is intended to "make it more effective and to ensure greater emphasis on performance development" by "instituting a more focused and streamlined chain of command that provides the heads of each department with the powers necessary to achieve their objectives".















The performance development department will be overseen by Enrico Cardile, who has been head of aerodynamics and project management for Ferrari vehicles. "The other main areas have not changed, with Enrico Gualtieri in charge of the Power Unit, Laurent Mekies as Sports Director and in charge of track activities, while Simone Resta will continue to lead the Chassis Engineering department," explains Ferrari in a statement.

F1 team principal Mattia Binotto notes in the note: "As was hinted a few days ago we are making changes to the technical side of the organization to accelerate design and development on the performance front of the car."







"A change of direction was necessary to define clear lines of responsibility and work processes, while reaffirming the company's faith in its pool of technical talent. The department headed by Enrico Cardile will be able to count on the experience of Rory Byrne and renowned engineers such as David Sánchez. It will be the cornerstone of car development," he adds.











"We believe that Ferrari's staff is of the highest level and we have nothing to envy of our main competitors in this regard, but we had to make a decisive change, raising the bar in terms of the responsibilities of department heads," he says. Binotto.







"We have said this several times, but it is worth repeating: we have begun to lay the foundations for a process that should lead to a new and lasting winning cycle. It will take some time and we will suffer setbacks like the one we are experiencing right now in terms of results and performance. However, we must react to these shortcomings with strength and determination to get back on top of this sport as soon as possible. This is what we all want and what our fans around the world expect from us," he says.








