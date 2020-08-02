F1: British GP

The Spaniard, ninth to five positions of his teammate Lando Norris, has scored in all the races of the season and now his goal is to finish higher taking advantage of the double race on his favorite circuit, as he has expressed on occasion.

Bottas accumulates three second places in the

GP Great Britain and climbing the last rung missing would allow him to regain the leadership of the World Cup

Formula 1.

👉 Next weekend, with the

Big prize on the 70th anniversary, you will have another opportunity to build your record in England.

The circuit of

Silverstone, located near the Mercedes factory, sets the point and followed by a championship of

F1 led by the English Lewis Hamilton, who will not lack motivation to succeed in his ‘home’.

Lewis Hamilton won six times in the

GP Great Britain, in which he will compete the next two Sundays and in which he could well feel favorite.