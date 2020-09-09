Ewan takes the most disputed sprint of the 2020 Tour

Caleb Ewan took the victory to the sprint in Poitiers and added two stages in this Tour de France 2020 after the one achieved in Sisteron. It was a very tight sprint, with many applicants until the end and some maneuver of doubtful legality but not in the case of the Australian Lotto, a tight winner but without discussion. According to the order of arrival after Ewan, Sagan, Sam Bennett and Van Aert entered. The judges then decided to disqualify Sagan, who lurched towards Van Aert and was able to cause a massive knockdown. The Slovak from Bora is still in the race, but yesterday he fell to the last place in the group that reached the sprint.









There were no changes in the general classification, with Roglic who kept the yellow jersey, in a stage prepared for a good sprint and that was resolved without surprises. But despite all the odds to the contrary, the stage featured an attacker suicide, the Frenchman Matthieu Ladagnous, from the Groupama. He jumped from the exit of Châtelaillon and resisted alone until kilometer -40, when the platoon decided to take full control of operations. Ladagnous came to the Tour to support Thibaut Pinot, but the problems of his leader of the ranks opened the door for adventures like the one he starred in on the way to Poitiers. He is a cycling veteran, with 35 long years this is his eighth Tour, always in the frame of Marc Madiot. Born in Pau, he trained as a cyclist in the school that Dominique Arnaud had in the region, one of the gregarious of Perico Delgado and Miguel Indurain on the Tour. His younger sister Caroline is a rugby international with the French national team.

The stage started with a slight delay because in the neutralized section there was already a crash, which involved Ilnur Zakarin, Cyril Gautier and Alexey Lutsenko, the winner of the stage ending at Mont Aigoual. An absence of weight at the start, that of the Italian Davide Formolo, victim of an accident in the tenth stage. Although he reached the finish line, he did so with a broken clavicle. Formolo, a gregarious member of Pogacar at UAE Emirates, is the second casualty for the Slovenian, who has already run out of Fabio Aru and also has David de la Cruz with physical problems since Nice.









During the route, there were other dropouts, such as that of the Austrian Gregor Mühlberger, from Bora, but especially that of Ion Izagirre, from Astana, in a fall about 30 kilometers from the end in which José Joaquín Rojas was also involved. Izagirre, a stage winner on the 2016 Tour, violently hit the wall of a house and, in the absence of detailed examinations, probably had a broken clavicle.















