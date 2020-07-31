Everest reopens after four months closed by coronavirus

He Nepal government announced the reopening for

Mount Everest climbs

, the highest in the world, and 414 other peaks in the Himalayas to which mountaineers from around the world can return after four months of closure in order to stop the expansion of the coronavirus.

“The measure is to boost tourist activities in the fall season, which begins in September,” explained the director of the Department of Tourism, Meera Acharya.

However, Acharya acknowledged that they are “still in the process of presenting the standard operating procedures guide for climbers, mountain guides, porters and rescue teams soon.”









Everest

(JEWEL SAMAD / AFP)



They have time until August 17, when it is scheduled to resume national and international flights to and from the Asian country, so that tourists and mountain lovers will still be late in arriving, although hotels and restaurants may open since this Thursday.

The industry related to mountain tourism reported income to the country of 240.7 billion Nepalese rupees (about $ 2 billion) in 2018, about 8% of the country’s GDP, thanks to the arrival of 1.2 million tourists, of which a third visited the country in the fall season, according to the latest annual report presented by the World Travel and Tourism Council.





Tourism and hospitality

The sector applauds the measure, although it waits for the Government to clarify the documents required from tourists

For this reason, the sector applauds the measure, although it waits for “the Government to clarify the documents that tourists will be required to enter Nepal, in order to inform customers,” the director of Seven Summit Treks, one of the the country’s largest tour operators, Mingma Sherpa.









“We are awaiting the government’s decision on whether foreign tourists traveling to Nepal will need PCR test certificates to enter the country or if they will have to spend certain days in quarantine,” he added.





Nepal

The reopening of the country to tourism coincides with a significant increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus

Nepal’s reopening to tourism coincides with a significant increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, accumulating 19,547 positives and 52 deaths, although 14,248 infected have already recovered, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the last week, the increase in cases has exceeded a thousand, after last July 21 the country left behind the confinement that was imposed on March 20.

Everest

(Monika Deupala / Reuters)











